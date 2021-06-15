Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass trailer has a rainbow skin that I absolutely need

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass trailer has just dropped, and there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season.

There's a new Operator named Owethu 'Jackal' Mabuza, a ruthless mercenary hired by Perseus to help build a sleeper agent operation. Jackal offers up another masked Operator to choose from, which usually means a lot of cool skins for him will follow. You'll get him just for picking up the Season 4 Battle Pass, along with a new skin for Portnova, a watch, and a 10% XP boost for the entirety of the season.

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone will also introduce two new weapons: the C58 Assault Rifle and MG 82 LMG. The C58 is "strong at range and nimble up close" so maybe I'll finally swap out my M16. And the MG 82 offers high capacity and high power, with a fire rate on par with the PPSh-41 and the largest starting magazine out of all the other LMGs. This may be one to watch.

The Season 4 Battle Pass will also introduce 20 custom weapon blueprints, including a sick tartan-wrapped punk rock Hauer and a caution-tape covered XM4. I love a flashy gun, and these are some of the flashiest. If you make it to Tier 95, there's an ultra rare reactive blueprint called 'High Stakes' that looks like a Las Vegas slot machine. There are over 30 Operator skins across the 100 tiers of the Season 4 Battle Pass - and I've got my eyes on the rainbow snakeskin Jackal skin - including the first ever ultra rare Operator skin. Naturally, it's at Tier 100, but I'm gonna grind for it. It is Pride month, after all.

Available in-game for the first time is Battle Pass Gifting, which allows you to give your friends all 100 Tiers of the Battle Pass, or a bundle. You can gift your friends the Battle Pass within Black Ops Cold War, or buy them a store bundle that can be bought with COD points. If you want to reward your teammate for finally listening to you about the incoming gas, then buying them a tier or two would be nice, eh? If you use the gifting feature between June 17 and June 30, you'll get a free hour-long double XP token.

Keep in mind this battle pass is for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, as the two games merged seasons back in December 2020. The Warzone season 4 roadmap promises big changes for Verdansk as well as two new game modes: Resurgence Mini and Payload. Black Ops Cold War will get new multiplayer maps Collateral, Amsterdam, Rush, and the return of fan-favorite map Hijacked .

For more on what the Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass has in store for you, head to the official Call of Duty blog .

