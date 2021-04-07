Call of Duty Warzone is updating endlessly for some console players, here's how to fix it

Some Call of Duty: Warzone players on console are finding themselves stuck in an endless update loop that keeps them from playing the game, but developer Raven Software has a solution you can try on your own.

The issue cropped up with the latest Warzone update which rolled out yesterday (and nerfed the previously dominant FFAR , while also nerfing the AUG ). Some players across Warzone's various console versions found that the game insists they install the update over again as soon as it finishes - and then insists again, and again. You could try to fix it by uninstalling your entire game and reinstalling it, but Raven Software's public Trello board for tracking Warzone issues and updates has some steps you should try first.

Let both install

Launch the game

Go to DLC Management screen (R3) from Main menu or via Settings menu

Install both Campaign Packs, & Special Ops Packs

Follow those steps and you should be able to spend the rest of your night playing instead of installing and reinstalling. Raven Software says it's still investigating the issue, so hopefully it will come up with a fix on its own end before too long.

We're still waiting to see the end of times for Verdansk, but a hilarious bug made Call of Duty Warzone go nuclear early .

