A new Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer free trial kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, and runs through Tuesday, May 24.

If you're on the fence about forking over the dough for Call of Duty: Vanguard, this is your chance to see if it's worth it to you, especially now with all the changes that were introduced with season 3. Maybe you haven't tried the game's new anti-cheat system - now would be a good time to see how that's working out. The last free trial was back in March, so don't expect another opportunity like this for at least a couple of months.

This latest free trial includes all of the multiplayer maps and modes available now, including season 3's new launch map, Mayhem, which is a 1950s monster movie set. For the uninitiated, that ties in with Call of Duty: Warzone's new Godzilla vs. King Kong update (yes, really).

The free trial also includes access to Arms Race, the large-map base-capturing mode that was added to Vanguard's multiplayer suite in season 2. You can also try out classic modes like Dome, Castle, Radar, and Shipment, and toy with the Quick Play filter just like you might if you owned the full game.

Activision recently said Call of Duty: Vanguard underperformed because of some execution missteps, a lack of innovation, and the public generally not really vibing with the whole World War 2 setting. Regardless, we liked it well enough to give it 4/5 stars in our review.

