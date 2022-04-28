Call of Duty cheaters now can't see or hear enemy players

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard's anti-cheat system is preventing cheaters from seeing other players.

Earlier this week, the Call of Duty anti-cheat team published a brand new blog post, detailing its latest efforts to thwart cheaters in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Beginning right now, cheaters detected by the anti-cheat software won't be able to see opposing players, hear their footsteps, or see their bullets flying towards them.

"Legitimate players, however, can see cheaters impacted by cloaking," the blog post reads, explaining that they themselves can dole out in-game punishments and serve justice to the cheaters. Additionally, the new blog post reveals that anyone banned for cheating in either Warzone or Vanguard will automatically be deleted from all in-game leaderboards.

Finally, the blog post announces that a further 54,000 players have been banned across both Warzone and Vanguard. The Ricochet team doling out bans to cheaters around the world has been incredibly well documented over the last year, with the team announcing milestones such as 500,000 cheaters banned as of the middle of last year.

The Ricochet software itself first launched late last year for Call of Duty: Warzone, and it's finally arrived in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It definitely feels as though there's been a decline in reports of cheaters among both games over the last few months, which can only be a good thing for the player base at large.

