Call of Duty: Vanguard and Spider-Man: Miles Morales take top PS5 digital sales spots for 2021

PlayStation Store's top-selling PS5 games of 2021 run the gamut of sports, shooting, and superheroic action.
A new post on the PlayStation Blog lays out the final rankings for the top downloads on Sony's digital store last year, with results broken out by region for PS5 as well as PS4.
The results are largely similar for PS5, with some natural deviations based on regional sporting interests, though Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Kena: Bridge of Spirits present two interesting discrepancies: Ratchet came in number 6 in the US/Canada top-selling downloadable games chart but only made 14 in Europe, while Kena barely made the list at 20 in the US/Canada even as it sailed to number 7 in Europe. Battlefield 2042 also managed to rank number 5 in both regions, despite only coming out in November and receiving mixed reactions upon its debut.
Top-selling PS5 games on PS Store, US/Canada
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- MLB The Show 21
- Resident Evil Village
- Far Cry 6
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- FIFA 22
- Among Us
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- It Takes Two
- FIFA 21
- Deathloop
- Returnal
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Top-selling PS5 games on PS Store, Europe
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 21
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Battlefield 2042
- Among Us
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Far Cry 6
- It Takes Two
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- Resident Evil Village
- NBA 2K22
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Deathloop
- Mortal Kombat 11
Top-selling PS4 games on PS Store, US/Canada
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Madden NFL 22
- NBA 2K21
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- MLB The Show 21
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- FIFA 22
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Heat
- UFC 4
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Gang Beasts
- Rust Console Edition
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Top-selling PS4 games on PS Store, Europe
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- The Forest
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Gran Turismo Sport
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Need for Speed Heat
- NBA 2K21
- Gang Beasts
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
As always, it's worth bearing in mind that these results only reflect digital sales through Sony's official marketplace – they won't account for retail copies of games, or for digital game codes purchased via third parties.
