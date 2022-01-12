Call of Duty: Vanguard and Spider-Man: Miles Morales take top PS5 digital sales spots for 2021

PlayStation Store's top-selling PS5 games of 2021 run the gamut of sports, shooting, and superheroic action.

A new post on the PlayStation Blog lays out the final rankings for the top downloads on Sony's digital store last year, with results broken out by region for PS5 as well as PS4.

The results are largely similar for PS5, with some natural deviations based on regional sporting interests, though Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Kena: Bridge of Spirits present two interesting discrepancies: Ratchet came in number 6 in the US/Canada top-selling downloadable games chart but only made 14 in Europe, while Kena barely made the list at 20 in the US/Canada even as it sailed to number 7 in Europe. Battlefield 2042 also managed to rank number 5 in both regions, despite only coming out in November and receiving mixed reactions upon its debut.

Top-selling PS5 games on PS Store, US/Canada

NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FIFA 22 Among Us Mortal Kombat 11 NBA 2K21 Next Generation It Takes Two FIFA 21 Deathloop Returnal Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Top-selling PS5 games on PS Store, Europe

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battlefield 2042 Among Us Kena: Bridge of Spirits Far Cry 6 It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Valhalla F1 2021 Resident Evil Village NBA 2K22 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Diablo II: Resurrected Deathloop Mortal Kombat 11

Top-selling PS4 games on PS Store, US/Canada

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 The Forest Need for Speed Heat UFC 4 ARK: Survival Evolved Gang Beasts Rust Console Edition Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Top-selling PS4 games on PS Store, Europe

FIFA 22

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft

FIFA 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Crew 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Forest

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Gran Turismo Sport

ARK: Survival Evolved

Need for Speed Heat

NBA 2K21

Gang Beasts

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As always, it's worth bearing in mind that these results only reflect digital sales through Sony's official marketplace – they won't account for retail copies of games, or for digital game codes purchased via third parties.

