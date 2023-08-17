Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders are live now

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders are officially underway, following today's announcements from Activision. The UK has jumped first, with very early pre-order options available at Amazon. We're still waiting on US options, but retailers are readying their troops as we speak.

The standard Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-order bonuses leaked just yesterday, and are rumored to include access to the multiplayer open beta and single player campaign up to a week ahead of release as well as the Soap Operator DLC bundle. This pack includes two operator skins and a weapon blueprint for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as well.

Meanwhile the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition was also leaked ahead of time, packing a BlackCell Season One battle pass (along with 50 tier skips and 1,100 CP), two weapon vaults, and the Nemesis Operator Pack. That includes skins for Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov. Of course, you'd also be getting that early access and the Operator pack as well.

Activision hasn't yet confirmed either of these packages, though with the leak coming so soon to pre-orders lifting it's likely there's a good deal of truth in them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders are filtering through to the shelves, and we're showing you all the retailers offering these bonuses ahead of the November 10 release date just below.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition pre-orders

