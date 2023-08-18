When will the Modern Warfare 3 open beta release?

The Modern Warfare 3 open beta will give players a chance to hit the new battlefield in advance, testing out fresh weapons and mechanics while exploring all of the maps and modes on offer. With anticipation already building for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, everyone is keen to find out when this is going to happen, and although we don't have an exact timescale just yet it is possible from past evidence to make an educated estimate of when things will take place. Read on to find out the likely Modern Warfare 3 open beta release window, along with details of how to access it when it becomes available.

When is the Modern Warfare 3 open beta?

The exact dates for the Modern Warfare 3 open beta release have not been announced yet, though they will naturally occur before the full game comes out on November 10, 2023. For last year's Modern Warfare 2, the beta period took place just over a month before the full game release, with two days of early access followed by two more days of open beta for all. If the same timeframe is applied to the Modern Warfare 3 beta, then we would expect early access to start from Thursday October 5, with the open beta available from Saturday October 7 and concluding on Monday October 9. This is all speculation at the moment, but there will be definitive confirmation of the dates nearer the time.

How to access the Modern Warfare 3 open beta

By the nature of it being 'open', everyone will get a chance to participate in the Modern Warfare 3 beta at some point, by downloading it from the relevant console storefront for free when it becomes available. We also know that Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One is happening, so there won't be any exclusions for this based on platform. However, if you want early access to the beta then you'll need to place a Modern Warfare 3 pre-order, so you can get additional hands-on time in advance of release.

If you pre-order or pre-purchase the game through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Battle.net, or Steam, then you will be automatically registered for early access to the Modern Warfare 3 open beta and no further action is required – you'll simply be able to download it when the time arrives. However, if you pre-order through another participating retailer, you'll receive a 13-character code that you'll need to activate via the Call of Duty beta redeem website for access – if you can't find this code, contact the retailer for assistance.

