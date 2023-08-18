Is Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One?

If you're asking about Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One, then it's likely that you haven't made the step up to PS5 or Xbox Series X and are worried that the next Call of Duty instalment could be passing you by. Although the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have a huge install base, technological developments continue to increase the complexity of games, and there will eventually come a time when previous-gen consoles will no longer be capable of running releases such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Thankfully we're not quite at that stage yet, so here's everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Can you play Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One?

The short answer is that while there was some initial confusion on the matter, you will be able to play Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One. If you take a look at the Modern Warfare 3 pre-order information, you'll see that both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game are marked as "cross-gen edition" – meaning that you'll not only be able to play them on last-gen consoles, but you'll also have access to the latest version at no additional cost if and when you move on and upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This is also great news for existing players on PS4 and Xbox One, as it sounds like Modern Warfare 3 is carrying forward most of Modern Warfare 2. The upshot is you'll be able to keep on using most of the Operators, weapons, blueprints, and cosmetic equipment you previously unlocked in MW2, though guns will need to be unlocked again by completing related challenges in MW3.

