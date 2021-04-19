Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 3 will add new Zombies Outbreak region Duga

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 3 will introduce a smattering of new Zombies content led by the new Outbreak region Duga.

In a new post outlining the season ahead, Treyarch and Raven Software describe the Duga Outbreak as a "massive" region set in the Ural Mountains, "packed with new documents, audio logs, radio transmissions, and artifacts."

Players will have some new gear to take into the latest Outbreak, starting with the Toxic Growth field upgrade. This throws down an AoE field of aetherium crystals which slows and deals damage to anything in range. You'll find two new vehicles out in the field as well: the aptly named Fast Attack Vehicle (which I've just been informed is a real thing) and a more subtly named cargo truck. The former comes with a minigun and the latter can fit the whole squad, so both ought to come in handy in different situations.

The Duga Ural Mountains will also see new events. "For the first time in Outbreak, gain access to upgrades for the D.I.E. Machine Wonder Weapon, unlock the powerful Aether Tool item by destroying Fury Crystals, discover the secret to warping ahead to higher difficulty regions even faster, and more," the post reads. Coupled with more varied objectives, with more regions dabbling in Defend, Retrieve, and Holdout-types, this should make Outbreak feel more varied in the new season.

