Buying a PS5? Pair it with this award-winning discounted LG OLED TV saving $400 in pre-Prime Day deal

The LG OLED CX series of TVs is pretty damn good. How good? Well, we just awarded it the title of 'Best Gaming TV' in our inaugural GamesRadar Hardware Awards. So yeah, it's a very nice TV and just what you need if you were lucky enough to place a PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order lately.

LG and Amazon have teamed up for this stunning OLED TV deal by knocking hundreds off the superb 55-inch 4K TV. We seriously don't see stock lasting long at this price though seeing as it's $403 less than normal.

As early Amazon Prime Day deals go, this is an absolute stunner. If this is a bit pricey though, be sure to bookmark our guide to a wider selection of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals which will be getting updated throughout the big sale over the next few days.

Whether you're looking to game or watch TV, LG has you covered with this top-tier TV, offering crisp 4K resolution atop a range of nifty features and other tricks. In 2020, every TV is a Smart TV and this one is no exception, offering Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Now TV, Amazon Prime Video, and loads more without any hassle.

Cinematic HDR is supported, backed up by Dolby Atmos audio, meaning the movies you watch over the winter period will pop visually and sonically. 4K offers 4x the number of pixels as 1080p and there's AI upscaling for non-4K content.

For the gamers among us, LG has a lot on offer: G-Sync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency mode are all onboard, meaning games will look smooth and detailed, no matter the console you choose to use. This is a great candidate to pick up now while you wait for your new PS5 or Xbox Series X to arrive, especially as it supports 4K gaming at 120Hz.

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $1999.99 $1596.99 at Amazon

Originally costing $2000 on release, this is the best price we've ever seen thanks to the $403 discount. Saving 20% on an OLED TV of this caliber is a rare sight for sure.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your TV setup for gaming, movie watching, or whatever else, you could definitely do worse than LG's fantastic 55-inch 4K TV.