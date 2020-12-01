Where to buy Xbox Series X: stock shutdown continues, but these are the stores to watch

As much as we were hoping the chance to buy an Xbox Series X would appear during the Cyber Monday gaming deals event, it just hasn't really happened. But That may well be because retailers know too well they won't have problems getting visitors on their site during the massive sale event today and are possibly holding their Xbox Series X stock back for a boost another day.

Of course, the other, quite likely, explanation is that nobody has any Xbox Series X stock at all. Don't give up yet though as we were still getting small amounts of stock as recently as last week, so there's no need to give in to scalpers. Scroll down this page and you'll see we've listed the retailers likely to get stock in again and we'd advise checking in there as often as you can

We've got a guide on where to buy a PS5 too, but finding Sony stock seems to be even more difficult right now in all honesty.

Where to buy Xbox Series X

Our pro tip for finding Xbox Series X stock is to open up the retailer tabs keep refreshing them when you can. We will of course be updating this page as soon as we hear about any updates on when you'll be able to buy an Xbox Series X or when to next expect stock. Do keep an eye on those prices though as we've seen some third-party merchants on Amazon and other sites go past the usual asking price.

Xbox Series X accessories

Picking up a spare controller or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets might be a smart move sooner rather than later just-in-case stock shortages on these items become an issue the closer we get to Christmas.

If you're not quite ready to drop the cash tomorrow take a look at Josh's Xbox Series X review and Xbox Series S review for the full verdicts and be sure to keep an eye on our regularly-updated guides to the latest Xbox Series X bundle deals and PS5 deals.