Buy two games, get one free at Target including Star Wars, Call of Duty, Mario and more

We're all very aware of the increasing cost surrounding video games. The dreaded $70 price point, the numerous pay-to-play shenanigans alongside the general cost of living increasing makes the hobby more of a luxury than ever. That's why Target's buy two, get one free offer is something well worth taking advantage of. Whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, all console platforms are accounted for.

The best part is that the buy two, get one free deal at Target includes some of the biggest blockbusters from 2023, such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4 remake, and Hogwarts Legacy. Not only this but the likes of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, FIFA 23, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are included as part of the offer. Many of these titles are priced at their full cost, so there's a saving of $69.99 to be had if you pick up three titles at this price.

It's a great way to pick up a number of the latest releases, or even get more than your money's worth with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition included in the deal at $69.99 . This bundles the PS5 game as well as the PS5 remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man, setting you up with everything you need in time for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 later this year. As we're constantly searching for the best cheap PS5 game sales , we're impressed by what's available here.

Today's best gaming deal

Buy Two, Get One Free | Check Target

This new deal from Target regarding buying two games and getting one in return also includes books and movies. If you pick up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4 remake and Call of Duty, you can make a saving of $70.

Over 600 titles are available as part of the Target deal. See below for a number of highlighted games in the buy two, get one free offer:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Hogwarts Legacy

MLB The Show 23

Dead Space

Gran Turismo 7

Just Dance 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Resident Evil 4 remake

FIFA 23

Sonic Colors Ultimate

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Octopath Traveller II

Sonic Frontiers

Madden NFL 23

Grand Theft Auto V

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

NBA 2K23

Dead Island 2

WWE 2K23

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

