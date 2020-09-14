Buy Star Wars: Squadrons on the Epic Games Store, get a free Fortnite X-Wing Glider

Buy Star Wars: Squadrons on the Epic Games Store and you'll get a free X-wing Glider to enjoy in Fortnite.

📣 PILOTS WANTED 📣Buy #StarWarsSquadrons on the Epic Games Store and receive the Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider in Fortnite!https://t.co/3bHoaY5Sor pic.twitter.com/ICQufN8tB8September 14, 2020

All purchases of the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons title from now until October 1, 2021 will get you a seriously dope Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider in Fortnite . Nothing says "Star Wars fan" quite like swooping into a firefight on your own X-wing, and nothing says "smart consumer" like getting it for free.

Head here to pre-purchase Star Wars: Squadrons in the Epic Games Store for $39.99/£34.99. In order to redeem the in-game cosmetic, you'll need to log onto Fortnite with the same Epic Games account you used to purchase Squadrons. The X-wing will automatically be in your locker as soon as you boot up Fortnite.

If you've already bought the Vanguard Squadron X-Wing Glider (which will be available "from time to time" in the Fortnite store) you'll receive 1200 V-Bucks in your account instead. Either way, you're getting something for free! If you've linked your Epic Games account to your PS4, Xbox One, or Switch, you'll be able to get the free X-wing as well, so don't fret.

This isn't the first time Star Wars and Fortnite has done a crossover, and it likely won't be the last, but it is one of the few offering up free stuff, so we're here for it.

Star Wars: Squadrons releases for PS4 (and PSVR), Xbox One, and PC on October 2. Remember, the free X-wing offer will last for an entire year, so if you're waiting to pull the trigger you've got some time to mull it over.