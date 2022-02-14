Bridgerton season 2 trailer teases more romance, dancing, and Lady Whistledown

The Bridgerton season 2 trailer is here – and it's got more romance, more dancing, and, of course, more Lady Whisteldown.

The trailer, narrated by the lady herself, involves a dance (complete with beautiful costumes), a horse race, a fencing match, and some palpable chemistry between Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). "I've been sharpening my knives for all of you," says Whistledown in the trailer.

Season 2 sees Anthony on the hunt for a wife who can meet his high standards, so he can fulfill his duty to the family. He and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) strike up a courtship, and Kate learns that Anthony isn't pursuing her sister out of true love. But, Kate's attempts to stop the relationship just lead to her and Anthony growing closer...

While season 2 is shifting focus to Anthony's romantic escapades, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) will still appear in the series. But, Regé-Jean Page's Duke Simon Basset won't be back after he reportedly turned down the second season. Instead, you can see him in his upcoming projects Dungeons & Dragons, Paramount's reboot of The Saint, and Netflix's The Gray Man.

Photos from the upcoming second season of Bridgerton were recently released, featuring a cute corgi named Newton, the Sharma sisters, Anthony, Daphne, a hunting party, and more. It looks like season 2 is shaping up to be just as swoon-worthy and lavish as season 1, then.

Bridgerton season 2 arrives March 25, 2022. While you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.