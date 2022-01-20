New Bridgerton season 2 images tease dancing, romance, and a corgi

New Bridgerton season 2 images are here, and they've got everything you'd expect from the Netflix drama – romance, beautiful sets, and lavish costumes.

The second season of the hit period series shifts focus from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) to Daphne's older brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

In season 2, Anthony is searching for someone to meet his high standards, and sets his sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). But, Edwina's older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) is determined to stop their relationship in its tracks after finding out true love isn't what's motivating Anthony. Naturally, Kate and Anthony end up growing closer...

One of the new picture shows Anthony and Kate apparently mid-dance, holding hands, while another shows Kate and Edwina with an adorable corgi (named Newton, as readers of Julia Quinn's novels will know). Then, it seems Kate has joined a hunting party in another image, and characters like Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), and Daphne also appear in the pictures. Check them all out below.

One character who won't be back for season 2 of the Netflix show is Page's Duke Simon Basset, however. The actor reportedly turned down the chance to return for the second installment, but has roles in the upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man, as well as Dungeons & Dragons, and will be starring in Paramount's reboot of The Saint.

Bridgerton season 2 arrives this March 25. While you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.