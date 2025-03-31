New Black Mirror season 7 trailer reveals how Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character returns to the Netflix show - with a Sonic the Hedgehog namedrop

The sequels to Bandersnatch and USS Callister are almost here

A new trailer for Black Mirror has arrived - and we're ready for more existential dread.

The new trailer, which can be viewed below, teases not one, but two sequels: Plaything, a follow-up episode to Bandersnatch, the interactive movie that hit Netflix in 2018, and USS Callister: Into Infinity, a part-two to the acclaimed episode USS Callister. We see Will Poulter return as Colin Ritman, who, while a video game pops up on a computer screen, warns, "These are living individuals. They're not obscene puppets like Sonic the Hedgehog." We also see Cristin Milioti back on the spaceship in that familiar uniform, as well as Jimmi Simpson and Billy Magnussen - who joined Milioti in the flagship episode.

Bandersnatch saw a young programmer attempt to turn a fantasy gamebook into a video game in the year 1984, with viewers being able to use their laptops and TV remotes to make decisions for the main character. It took home the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

USS Callister premiered back in 2017 as part of season 4 and saw a gifted programmer named Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) who, unhappy with the lack of recognition from his coworkers, decides to simulate a Star Trek-like space adventure. The episode earned four Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Television Movie, with William Bridges and Charlie Brooker taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing.

A plethora of other episodes are also teased, including, Common People, Hotel Reverie, Eulogy, Bete Noire, and Eulogy. The season 7 cast includes Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkafina, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Peter Capaldi.

Black Mirror season 7 hits Netflix on April 10. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.

