Borderlands 3 writer urges fans to stop sending him their story ideas: "I cannot incorporate your headcanon"

Borderlands 3 writer and Gearbox narrative director Sam Winkler has asked fans not to send him their theories and story ideas for the looter-shooter series.

A hugely popular series like Borderlands comes with an avid fanbase full of their own ideas for future instalments, and while that's all well and good, reaching out to Sam Winkler in the hopes of having them made canon is not the way to go.

In a "PSA" on Twitter, Wrinkler says: "Don't send me your Borderlands theories or story ideas. Seriously. I will not read them. I cannot incorporate your headcanon (even if I like it myself) or 'fix' a story beat (even if I didn't like it myself)."

PSA: Don’t send me your Borderlands theories or story ideas. Seriously. I will not read them. I cannot incorporate your headcanon (even if I like it myself) or “fix” a story beat (even if I didn’t like it myself).January 6, 2024 See more

The writer goes on to explain that he's all for discussing writing "as a craft and a career" but draws the line at being given "advice on what you think I or anyone else should do with Borderlands."

That's not to say he doesn't appreciate fans' effort and enthusiasm, far from it. "I absolutely *love* that you all have these theories/ideas/fanfics," he explains. Lord knows I had mine back when I was solely a fan outside of Gearbox. I'm solely talking about people making suggestions with the intent to either canonize them or affect my work."

Just what Winkler and the Borderlands team have in store for the future remains to be seen. The next mainline instalment, Borderlands 4, has yet to be officially announced, but both it and a sequel to the fantasy-filled spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands recently popped up in a LinkedIn profile, suggesting Gearbox has plans for a lot more looting and shooting.

The Borderlands studio could potentially find itself under new ownership in the future, having been bought by Embracer for $1.3 billion back in 2021. According to a report released in September last year, the company is considering selling the studio "after receiving interest from third parties."

Check out our new games 2024 guide for all the biggest and best titles coming to PC and console over the next 12 months.