Borderlands 4 seemingly confirmed by voice actor and producer

An actor has listed 'Borderlands 4' on their resume, while a producer has revealed the sequel was slated to launch this year.

The resume belongs to actor Angie Jho Lee, who Borderlands fans noted had quite the interesting entry in the 'Voice Over' section of her roles. Not only does Jho Lee outright list 'Borderlands 4' in that section, but she also reveals she's taking on the role of a character called "Aiyumi."

Jho Lee actually isn't the only creative to casually mention Borderlands 4 in their body of work. This LinkedIn page for producer Nadia Danova also mentions Borderlands 4 in her 'Experience' section, and also reveals that, when they were working at developer MoGi Group back in 2021, Borderlands 4 was apparently slated to launch in 2023.

However, Danova departed MoGi Group back in May 2021, meaning the information on her LinkedIn page about the developer's plans is effectively over two years out of date. Perhaps we shouldn't take this comment about Borderlands 4 releasing in 2023 as gospel, then.

These details would appear to confirm speculation from 2021 that Gearbox was working on Borderlands 4. At the time Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford shot down speculation that Gearbox was merely "co-developing" another Borderlands game, reassuring fans they were taking the lead on "the big one."

More: We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you. Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one :) https://t.co/Pp5iTUBwAt https://t.co/ExjXEbU30RMay 6, 2021 See more

It was admittedly hard not to look at Pitchford's comments as a direct hint about a new mainline Borderlands game at the time. Two years on from Pitchford's comments though, we might finally have unintended confirmation about Gearbox's next major project.

We've contacted Gearbox and publisher 2K for comment, and will update this article with any additional information.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the games that'll probably be here before Gearbox's unannounced sequel.