Silent Hill: Ascension devs are taking on Borderlands now

Borderlands is getting an interactive show from the studio behind Silent Hill: Ascension.

The past weekend saw San Diego Comic Con spring into life (against the backdrop of the historic actors and writers strike), and one announcement that might've flown under the radar is that there's a Borderlands interactive TV series called 'EchoVision Live' coming to town from developer Genvid Entertainment.

It’s not an #SDCC without some major news. We’re partnering with @GearboxOfficial to bring @Borderlands to life in our new interactive series #BorderlandsEchoVisionLive. More to come! pic.twitter.com/LZZ0qoyAIcJuly 21, 2023 See more

We know literally nothing about the interactive series itself at this point, aside from the fact that it'll do what it says on the tin: be a TV show that viewers can interact with in some form. Will this come in the form of the decision-making from the audience for how the show evolves? It could well do based on Genvid's other project.

That would be the aforementioned Silent Hill: Ascension, a live-action interactive series coming from Genvid at some point later this year in 2023. It's basically Twitch Plays Pokemon but horror, following multiple characters around the world as they're pursued by all sorts of nightmare-inducing creatures.

This is absolutely not going to end well for the cast of characters, who're at the mercy of viewers around the world. We can only hope that viewers are feeling merciful, but we'd hazard a guess that Borderlands fans might be somewhat less sadistic than Silent Hill fans. We're eager to be proved wrong, though.

Let's hope Borderlands EchoVision Live looks better than Silent Hill: Ascension. Fans of the latter series had their doubts when shown a sneak peak of the new series earlier this month, and it's left Genvid with a lot to do to win the trust of long-standing Silent Hill fans.

Fret not though, we've still got the Silent Hill 2 remake to look forward to at some point in the near future.