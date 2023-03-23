Silent Hill 2 Remake is "technically ready" but not finished

Bloober Team has offered an update on Silent Hill 2 Remake, saying it's "technically ready".

As reported by Polish publication Bankier (opens in new tab), CEO Piotr Babieno says that development on the game is pretty far along, though there are other factors to consider when we're talking about when something like Silent Hill 2 Remake can fully release.

"Silent Hill 2 is technically ready," he says, as per Resetera (opens in new tab) and Google Translate. "It does not mean that the game is finished, but we are close. However, the issue of the release schedule lies with our partners, what the promotion will look like and when the title will debut is not directly in our hands".

Discussing the company's direction on the whole, Babieno shares that "the new strategy is an evolution, not a revolution from the Bloober 2.0 strategy." That means "moving away from environmental storytelling in favour of games that will be based on mechanics recognisable to a wide consumer."

Mind you, this isn't the first we've heard of Silent Hill 2 Remake nearing completion. As we previously reported, details surfaced late last year that the horror game was nearly done, with a release date to hopefully be shared soon, though it was noted even then that it depends on Konami.

Until then, we've had some other titbits of information to tide us over. Leading man James Sunderland is older now because aren't we all, and Bloober Team is down to remake more Silent Hill games.

While Silent Hill 2 Remake is headed for the PS5, it'll come to PC and other platforms after launch.

Here are the best horror games to keep you busy until Silent Hill 2 remake releases.