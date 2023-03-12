Silent Hill 2 Remake dev Bloober Team is "not going to say never" to working on other Silent Hill games

Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team has hinted that Konami is "interested" in working with Bloober again on other games in the fan-favorite survival horror series.

Talking to IGN (opens in new tab), Bloober Team's CEO, Piotr Babieno, discussed what may be next for the studio after it finishes remaking the series' seminal second instalment, Silent Hill 2. And whilst Babieno stressed that the team was currently focused on its current project, he did tease, "I'm not going to say never", hinting that "Konami is interested" in holding further conversations with Bloober.

Interestingly, Babieno also reflected on Konami's current reputation, too, emphasizing that the current team working on the franchise "know what they are doing".

“Those people who are in charge of Konami Gaming right now – of course, I can't tell you all the details – but I believe that they do understand how gaming works,” Babieno said.

"They came from companies which worked on many great projects, and I'm pretty sure that they are making great choices by choosing partners, by choosing projects… And I do understand that people are a little bit angry at Konami for the stuff which happened in the past, but I would like to say, give them the time, because they do know what they are doing.”

And if you're wondering if Silent Hill 2 Remake's James looks a little older this time around (opens in new tab), you're not wrong - Silent Hill 2 producer Motoi Okamoto has revealed that he's indeed a little older because we are, too.

"This is in part because fans from 20 years ago are older now," Okamoto said at the time. "The average age of people who play video games has risen too. We want to depict a James who has had to suffer through more in his life as an adult. So yes, we did raise his age, though only by a bit."

As for the other Silent Hill games also in development? The director of the next mainline Silent Hill game, Silent Hill f (opens in new tab), wants to know what you think that mysterious "f" stands for (opens in new tab).

"Curious what everyone thinks the F in SILENT HILL F stands for," he tweeted. "Also, I have a running bet at work at what the fans think it is."

The responses? As you may well expect, the answers range from the brilliant to the brain-boggling and include guesses such as forte, five, flower, festival, forbidden, fear, faith, frame, fragment, fungus, feudal, and fierce. Other less serious responses include Florida, Fortnite, fajita, and "finally-a-good-one".

