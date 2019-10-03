Borderlands 3 Jabbermogwai: How to find, kill, and farm the legendary creature for the Hellfire SMG

One of the legendary creatures you need to find and kill for Sir Hammerlock is the Borderlands 3 Jabbermogwai. While it's not a particularly menacing or tough creature, the Jabbermogwai in Borderlands 3 has some... interesting properties that make it either a pain to kill, or a delight to farm depending on which way you look at it. Here's what you need to know about the Borderlands 3 Jabbermogwai including how to find it, kill it, and farm it for legendaries.

Borderlands 3 Jabbermogwai location

First up is where to actually find the Jabbermogwai in Borderlands 3. You won't be able to tackle the beast until you make it to Eden-6 and enter the Voracious Canopy region, which holds the main quest called Family Jewel.

From the fast travel location at the entrance, you essentially need to hug the left wall, past all of the Fire Grogs and other creatures that will come at you. When you reach a more open swamp area, cross to the south-west corner and you'll find a small shack lit up with torches, with a staircase to access it. Approach the entrance and the Jabbermogwai will emerge.

How to kill the Borderlands 3 Jabbermogwai

If this is your first time tackling the Jabbermogwai for Sir Hammerlock, you'll simply want to know how to kill it. Hammerlock says via the voice comms that you don't want to get it wet, and trust me; there's a good reason for that. If the Jabbermogwai gets too cold or wet, it will duplicate. Seriously, you can end up with 20 Jabbermogwai if you're not careful.

The best way to kill the Jabbermogwai is to use something explosive that doesn't have a Cryo effect, and make sure it stays on the wooden platform. Blast it a few times and it'll die. Sometimes it will just be knocked out then come back to life a few moments later – to ensure it stays dead, it seems like you have to kill it with a critical hit.

Borderlands 3 Jabbermogwai farm

You probably know where this is going. Since Cryo duplicates the Jabbermogwai, in order to farm it for constant drops and a chance at the Hellfire legendary SMG, you simply need to use Cryo weapons a lot and lure it down into the water. Every time a Jabbermogwai is hit with a Cryo effect it will duplicate, providing you with hundreds of the scamps to farm.

To get the Borderlands 3 Hellfire SMG however, you need to ensure you kill it with an Incendiary effect. We'd recommend using a Cryo grenade to constantly duplicate it, then whip out an Incendiary launcher and go to town.

Check out our Borderlands 3 review, or watch our Borderlands story recap video to catch up on everything that's happened so far.