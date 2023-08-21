Eagle-eyed Blue Beetle fans think they know who was supposed to play its post-credits character

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail in Blue Beetle has spawned a fan theory over who could be playing the cameo character in the DC movie’s post-credits scene.

Spoilers for the Blue Beetle ending follow, you have been warned!

The Blue Beetle post-credits scene sees the long-thought-dead Ted Kord return via video message in the headquarters under the Kord family estate.

While the silhouette of the former Blue Beetle is deliberately obscured, a painting featuring Ted and his daughter Jenny has some fans thinking Jason Sudeikis is going to be cast in the role.

"His appearance in the painting definitely looks like him," tweeted one Blue Beetle viewer, echoing the thoughts of many on opening weekend.

Hey, it’s a tiny bit of a reach – but not beyond the realms of possibility. If the Blue Beetle and DC team didn’t want speculation to run wild, they wouldn’t have included a look at Ted Kord that looks suspiciously like Jason Sudeikis.

Unfortunately for those who are desperate to see Sudeikis enter the new-fangled DCU, a report from Entertainment Weekly in 2022 unequivocally denied that the Ted Lasso actor would appear in Blue Beetle.

Of course, naysayers could argue semantics: Jason Sudeikis didn’t appear in Blue Beetle – but could certainly make a splash in DCU Chapter One if DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran want to bring him on board. Believe.

