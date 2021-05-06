Blake Lively to star in Netflix adaptation of Lady Killer written by Diablo Cody

Blake Lively is set to star in and produce an adaptation of the Lady Killer comic books for Netflix, with Diablo Cody penning the script.

The comic book series is a '50s set thriller that tells the story of Josie Schuller, a perfect housewife and mother who leads a secret life as a killer for hire in her spare time. However, although she enjoys and excels at her work, her double life doesn't please her employer – and trouble ensues. The comics were written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, illustrated by Jones, and colored by Laura Allred.

This is Lively's first big screen role since 2020's The Rhythm Section, an action thriller co-starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown about a woman who seeks revenge after discovering that the plane crash that killed her family was a terrorist attack. Perhaps best known for playing Serena van der Woodsen in iconic teen drama Gossip Girl, Lively has also had roles in movies like A Simple Favor , Café Society , and The Shallows.

Cody, meanwhile, won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Juno , her screenwriting debut, in which Elliot Page plays a teenager dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. Since then, she's written movies like Jennifer's Body , Tully , and an upcoming Madonna biopic. She's also working on the CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls series as a writer and executive producer.