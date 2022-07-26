Black Panther 2 trailer has one of Marvel's best debuts

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped its emotional first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con – and it's proved to be immensely popular. The first footage from the movie shows Wakanda in mourning, the first appearance of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, and the reveal that Tenoch Huerta is playing Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), the trailer garnered 172 million views in the first 24 hours of release – that's almost twice as much as Black Panther's 88 million views in 2017, and puts the sequel in the top 10 of Marvel's trailer debuts. It's beaten only by Spider-Man: No Way Home (355.5 million), Thor: Love and Thunder (209 million), two Avengers: Endgame trailers (289 and 268 million respectively) and two Infinity War trailers (230 million and 179 million respectively).

Before the trailer's release, the Black Panther sequel was pretty much entirely a mystery. Since SDCC, though, we know that the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa has died – though the Black Panther mantle lives on, with a mystery character donning the suit.

The trailer was far from the only reveal at Marvel's panel. The studio also showcased footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, debuted a Secret Invasion trailer, made a Thunderbolts announcement, and unveiled the title of Captain America 4. For everything else, check out our complete guide to all the Marvel SDCC announcements through the link.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases this November 11. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get caught up on the MCU in time for She-Hulk, which hits Disney Plus this August 17.