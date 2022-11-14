Marvel fans want Angela Bassett to win an Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel fans are calling for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett to win an Oscar for her role in the MCU film. Bassett plays Queen Ramonda in the movie, which sees Wakanda in mourning following the death of King T'Challa, mirroring the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

"Wakanda Forever was a 10/10. A touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and a brilliant love letter to the incredible women of color in the MCU. Give Angela Bassett an Oscar nom for her strong as fuck performance," says one person on Twitter (opens in new tab).

"Angela Bassett has to be the first Marvel actress to win an Oscar," says this fan (opens in new tab), while another, reacting to Wakanda Forever's opening weekend at the box office, says (opens in new tab): "Good. Now let’s start Angela Bassett's Oscar campaign!"

"This scene took my breath away," writes another person (opens in new tab), about a moment that sees Ramonda confront Okoye after a mission gone wrong. "Angela Bassett displaying what truly is a mother's rage but also that of a queen who was betrayed by her closest friend. And Danai Gurira grief stricken, mourning what a grave mistake she made. GIVE THEM THEIR OSCARS RN" Talking about the same moment, another fan agrees (opens in new tab): "Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar for this scene in #WakandaForever alone."

"I am completely firmly convinced Angela Bassett will be getting that Supporting Actress Oscar Nom AND the win," believes this person (opens in new tab).

"Angela Bassett acted her fucking heart out in this movie. I usually shrug off when MCU fans talk about Oscar Noms, but in this case I think it's a real possibility," agrees another person (opens in new tab).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. For much more on the movie, check out our spoilery deep dives on: