Marvel producer says ideas for Black Panther 3 have been "floated around"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not have even been released yet, but producer Nate Moore has revealed that Marvel is already thinking about the future. No threequel has been confirmed, though Moore says ideas for a follow-up have been discussed.

"To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan [Coogler, director]'s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide," Moore told Collider (opens in new tab). "There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Black Panther 2 sees Wakanda in mourning following the death of King T'Challa, mirroring the loss of Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, while also returning are Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. The movie will introduce Tenoch Huerta's Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talokan, along with Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams (AKA Ironheart).

Moore has also recently explained why the movie places a focus on its female characters. "It was just the right story to tell. These were the characters who were most affected by T'Challa's passing, and so we focused on the people who were appropriate," Moore told a press conference attended by Total Film (opens in new tab). "It's not about pushing women forward or holding men back, it's about telling the story that is organic."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this November 11 as the final film of Marvel Phase 4. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store for us.