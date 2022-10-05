Black Panther 2 poster might spoil a storyline for a major character

A Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster might spoil a big twist for a major character. Accompanying the release of the second trailer, a set of new posters were unveiled by Marvel to showcase the upcoming sequel – and one in particular could be teasing a huge storyline for Danai Gurira's Okoye.

Okoye is the Dora Milaje General in the MCU, but the poster shows her wearing a brand new blue uniform: the same as Michaela Coel's Aneka, as glimpsed in the movie's first trailer (H/T The Direct (opens in new tab)). In Marvel comics, Aneka is part of the Midnight Angels, a separate strike-team formed from elite Dora Milaje warriors. Check out a comparison of the costumes below.

Okoye with the Midnight Angels costume in the new ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ poster. 👀🙅🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2XdK09DDL0October 5, 2022 See more

Judging by the new uniform, then, we can assume Okoye is going to split from the main Dora Milaje at some point in the film – though why that happens is a mystery. In the first trailer, it looked as if the Dora Milaje were about to clash with someone in the blue Midnight Angels uniform, but Aneka can also be seen fighting alongside the warriors. We can trust that Okoye would never betray her country, though, so it seems a safe bet that the Midnight Angels will be firmly on Wakanda's side in the movie.

In the comics, Ayo, who is played by Florence Kasumba in the MCU, is also a member of the Midnight Angels and is in a relationship with Aneka. Whether Ayo will end up in the new group along with Okoye and Aneka remains to be seen.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters this November 11.