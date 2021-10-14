Black Friday Sony TV deals 2021: what to expect this year

Black Friday Sony TV deals are likely to see the deepest savings of the year on some of the top contenders for best gaming TVs and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X. For as much as we love Sony TVs, there's one thing that stops the flagship Bravia models from being common in more households: the asking price.

That's why the Black Friday Sony TV deals are such a great opportunity to knock several hundred (or more) dollars off of the latest and great sets from the Japanese tech giant - especially tempting if you're looking for a same-brand companion for your PS5.

At least part of the reason that certain Sony Bravia sets have a high premium is due to the Sony XR processor chip. This essentially acts as a form of HDR for vivid color reproduction, especially through OLED models. This is currently present on all the major flagship Sony TVs, such as the X95J, X90J, A80J, and A90J. We're hoping that some of these sets will be included for less in the Black Friday Sony TV deals.

If you're interested in specific gaming TVs at a reduced rate this year, then we recommend keeping a close eye on the Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals for an encompassing view of what to expect on the day.

When will the Black Friday Sony TV deals start? Black Friday is happening this year on November 26. However, as we've seen more frequently in recent years, the Black Friday Sony TV deals are far more likely to start rolling out earlier in the week. It should be stated that the best offers are going to be reserved for the day, but it's definitely worth having online retailers on your radar in the run-up to the day.

Black Friday Sony TV deals: what to expect In terms of what to expect during the Black Friday Sony TV deals, we can look to Amazon for a rough idea of what will be available. For example, the Sony XBR-77A9G is currently seeing its historically lowest-ever price at $2,974.99 (down from $4,499.99) for a massive $1,525 off. Similarly, the Sony A80J is also at its lowest-ever price on Amazon and has been that way consistently for a couple of weeks. Right now, it's priced at $2,998 (reduced from $3,500) for a total saving of $502. We're hopeful that these kinds of discounts will be more widespread on Black Friday.

Our price comparison software does the heavy lifting day and night to bring you the best Sony TV deals this side of Black Friday.

In terms of where to start with the Black Friday Sony TV deals, we recommend the Sony X900H for its vivid 120Hz 4K display which is perfect for gaming on PS5 or Xbox Series X. At the same time, if you've got the money for it, then the Sony A90J is one of the most critically acclaimed TVs online right now, for incredible sound and stellar colors.

