Black Friday external hard drive deals 2023: The best discounts on SSDs and HDDs

A staple of every November, Black Friday external hard drive deals are back for 2023. Whether it's a cheap and cheerful HDD for you to take work files on the go or a speedy portable SSD for content creation and gaming, there's bound to be more storage out there for you - we're just here to help you find it. Every year, the biggest retailers in the world put up some massive sales on these handy little devices, and there is no better time of year to grab hold of one.

The best external hard drives for gaming provide an ideal solution for adding additional storage to your systems. No matter what platform you're buying for, you're unlikely to have enough internal storage to fit all the games, files, images, spreadsheets, and whatever else in your library. Portable hard drives are extremely useful, and in 2023 they've become better than ever thanks to USB-C integration and ridiculous SSD tech that makes transferring a breeze.

We've seen some pretty great deals come in already, but surprisingly the best value actually sits with SSDs, as opposed to HDDs which aren't quite dropping to their lowest prices. If you want 1TB or pure gold, head over to Best Buy straight away to grab a 1TB WD Black P40 at its lowest-ever price. On the 2TB end of the equation, Amazon has a Samsung T7 going for under $100.

It's truly the best time to be shopping for gaming hardware and accessories. Be sure to check out our coverage of the best Black Friday gaming deals to see more.

Today's best Black Friday external hard drive deals

Seagate Expansion 1TB HDD | $72.49 $52.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - For a cheap and cheerful 1TB of HDD storage, look no further than this Seagate Drive. Despite testing and reviewing portable SSDs, I still use the 2TB model for backups and even video editing sometimes. In this deal, you're actually getting it just above its average Amazon price, but lower than it's been since August. Buy it if: ✅ You want a cheap and cheerful 1TB

✅ You don't care about speeds

✅ You want HDD Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford a quicker SSD Price Check: Walmart | Best Buy



Crucial X6 SE 1TB SSD | $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Crucial X6 is a little older now, but that means you can get it just as cheap as a lot of external HDDs. This is way smaller than you might think it looks, so it's extremely portable. It even comes with a USB-C to USB-A converter so you can use it with a larger range of devices. This little drive will get you speeds of up to 800MB/s. Buy it if: ✅ You want something portable

✅ You're alright with a slightly older SSD

✅ You can keep tabs on its tiny size Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford a newer Crucial external SSD Price Check: Walmart | Amazon



Lexar SL200 1TB Portable SSD | $67.99 $47.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - This might not be the fastest SSD on the market, but it does get you a terabyte of space that will perform better than an HDD equivalent at this price. Buy it if: ✅ You want a small and light portable SSD Don't buy it if: ❌ You want better performance or value for money. Price check: Wallmart $79.99

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB | $77.29 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - The Crucial X9 and X10 Pro perform brilliantly for the money, and here you can get a zippy portable SSD for the same price as an internal one. If you frequently transfer files from a console to a PC, or you just want the quickest access to your files on the go, don't miss out on this deal. Buy it if: ✅ You want a portable SSD

✅ You need to transfer media off the console quickly Don't buy it if: ❌ You are just looking for more game storage space - an internal drive is better for that. Price check: Best Buy | Newegg

Toshiba Canvio Flex 2TB HDD | $74.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The lowest we've ever seen this 2TB HDD at is $55, but you're still getting it lower than its average price of $70 thanks to this deal. Toshiba's Canvio range is one of the best and most affordable HDD product lines every year, so 2TB at this price is pretty great. Buy it if: ✅ You want 2TB of HDD

✅ You don't need quick speeds Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford 2TB of SSD Price Check: Walmart

WD 4TB My Passport HDD | $119.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - It's not quite as cheap as we'd like, but 4TB for under $100 is never a bad thing if you just need masses of room to back up files and media. This is HDD, so you might not get the best performance for gaming, but if it's pure acreage you're looking for, consider this. Buy it if: ✅ You want loads of storage space

✅ You don't care about read and write speeds

✅ You don't need an SSD Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need 4TB Price Check: Walmart | Best Buy

WD Black P40 SSD 1TB | $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - If you ask us, this is the best portable SSD you can buy at the moment. Its speeds are rapid at up to 2,000MB/s, and in this deal, it's back to its lowest-ever price. If you need the closest thing there is to an internal SSD, do yourself a favor and check this out. Buy it if: ✅ You want the best external SSD

✅ You need it for gaming or content creation

✅ You want RGB lighting Don't buy it if: ❌ A super-fast SSD isn't necessary Price Check: Walmart | Amazon



Samsung T7 Shield External SSD 2TB | $159.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The newer T9 has just been released, but if you're struggling to make up the extra coin for that more recent model, this gets you similar performance and durability for a bit cheaper. Buy it if: ✅ You want decent external SSD speeds

✅ You want something physically durable Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford the newer T9 Price Check: Walmart | Amazon



Samsung T9 External SSD 2TB | $239.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - We haven't formally tested this against the WD Black P40, but it's still brand new, so to see it drop down so dramatically in price already is brilliant. If you want the newest, fastest portable SSD to come from Samsung in 2TB form, this has to be on your radar. Buy it if: ✅ You want extremely fast external SSD speeds

✅ You want something brand new Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need 2TB Price Check: Walmart | Best Buy



Today's best Black Friday external hard drive deals in the UK

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB HDD | £51.30 £44.55 at Amazon

Save £7 - This isn't a huge saving, and annoyingly, this price is actually higher than the average Amazon price. Normally, I wouldn't recommend a deal because of that, but from a quick search, it doesn't seem like there are many 1TB drives below this price. This little HDD got me through my uni years, so besides saying it can be a bit fragile against drops and bumps, it's a solid external for the money. Buy it if: ✅ You want a cheap 1TB HDD

✅ You don't need the best speeds

✅ You're on a budget Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford an SSD Price Check: Currys | eBuyer

Crucial X6 SE 1TB SSD | £105.99 £49.99 at Box

Save £55 - The lowest price this has ever dropped to is £46 in the UK, but £50 for 1TB of SSD storage that's this portable is still a deal worth shouting about. You won't get the fastest speeds here, but you'll also struggle to find anything this cheap. Buy it if: ✅ You want something tiny and portable

✅ You're okay with slightly slower SSD speeds Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford a newer Crucial external SSD Price Check: Amazon | eBuyer



Samsung T7 Shield External SSD 1TB | £79.99 £64.99 at Argos

Save £15 - If you've ever had to go through the headache of getting an HDD drive recovered or repaired, you may be in the market for something more durable. The T7 shield is a popular choice of portable SSD, and in this offer from Argos you can grab 1TB for £64.99 Buy it if: ✅ You want great external SSD speeds

✅ You want something physically durable Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford the newer T9 Price Check: Currys | eBuyer



WD 4TB My Passport HDD | £119.99 £96.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Just like for US shoppers, grabbing 4TB of storage in an HDD package may be slightly overkill - it'll probably take years for you to fill that up. On the other hand, this is way cheaper than you'd get 4TB of SSD storage, so there is good value to be had here. Buy it if: ✅ You need 4 whole Terrabytes

✅ You don't care about read and write speeds Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need 4TB Price Check: Currys | eBuyer

Crucial X10 Pro 2TB | £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - Back down to its lowest price ever which we saw in early September, the Crucial X10 Pro is one of the best and most portable SSDs you'll find. 2TB and read/write speeds of up to 2,100MB/s - not bad at all if you can afford it. Buy it if: ✅ You want a premium SSD

✅ You want something that's easily portable Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a tight budget Price Check: Box| eBuyer



Black Friday external hard drive deals: FAQs

When will Black Friday external hard drive deals end? Black Friday external hard drive deals will technically, officially, come to a close at midnight tonight, but we usually see plenty of offers carrying through the weekend. As we get through the weekend to Cyber Monday, a lot of discounts will bleed into Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, should stock levels hold.

What are we expecting from Black Friday external hard drive deals? One thing we noticed when looking at last year's deals, is the fact that a lot of the HDDs on offer were bigger than 1TB, which is fantastic news if you're looking for ample storage space for a console or PC. Having said that, SSD is really starting to take a dominant position in the storage market, both internally and externally. HDD has been getting death predictions left, right, and centre so far in 2023, so Black Friday may or may not see some desperate prices in an attempt to spark interest. HDD may be typically cheaper in larger capacities, but SSD is experiencing historically low prices as manufacturers try to recoup pandemic costs while dealing with a decreased demand. SSDs are getting cheaper and cheaper, and it'll be very interesting to see how the external market looks in the later half of this year.

Should I get SSD or HDD for PS5?

Admittedly, SSD is the superior type of storage. Its read and write speeds are enormously faster, and if you want quicker transfer times for content creation or gaming, this is absolutely the type of external drive you should seek out. Most of the time, portable SSDs are a lot more expensive, which is our only real caveat to recommending them, but if you can find them cheap for Black Friday, definitely go for these over HDD.

Having said that, HDD still has its uses. If you're buying in larger capacities or you don't really see the need for faster speeds and transfer times, HDD can be a great backup. It's also cheap as anything, especially during Black Friday. Be wary, though, if these drives get damaged or have to put up with falls, they can be an absolute nightmare to try and fix. On the whole, external SSDs tend to be a bit more foolproof.

