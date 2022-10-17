Black Friday electric scooter deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sales

Black Friday electric scooter deals are coming up fast - before you know it you'll be scoping out your new set of wheels (and all the discounts you can find on them). With Black Friday set for November 25 this year, we're getting you prepped ahead of time so that you can relax on the day knowing exactly what you're looking for.

The good news is we're seeing these scooters launching at far lower prices than they used to. Whereas previous years saw huge three-figure price tags on the top models, things are generally hovering at between $300 and $600 these days. Once you factor in the holiday sales, things can get even more attractive. Not only are prices falling on new releases, but those releases are offering more sophisticated specs and build qualities for the cash as well.

That means we're expecting some solid prices in 2022's Black Friday electric scooter deals, but if you've never taken a ride yourself, it can be difficult to know where to start. We're rounding up all the models you should be looking at right here as a result, balancing price with quality and features to make sure you're putting your cash in the right place. Then we're predicting just how much we expect these scooters to be in this year's offers, and showing you the best retailers to search through on the big day itself.

You'll find all this information and more just below, but stay tuned - we'll be bringing you all our favorite Black Friday electric scooter deals right here during the event as well.

When will Black Friday electric scooter deals begin? Black Friday electric scooter deals are set to start on November 25 this year, but we all know retailers love an early sale. We've seen holiday discounts starting earlier and earlier every year, but in general the biggest offers will kick off from the start of Thanksgiving week. You'll find plenty of excellent savings available in the lead up, but if you're really looking for the lowest price possible we'd recommend keeping a watchful eye from November 21 onwards.

What to expect from Black Friday electric scooter deals 2022

There are plenty of wheels on the market now, and with extra competition comes some particularly low prices in the holiday sales. Black Friday electric scooter deals look set to exceed last year's offers - we've not only still got plenty of the models that enjoyed record low prices last November still available, but newer models are coming in at lower price tags right from the start. As we tend to see with newer technology, the costs of these roamers are falling which translates to even better prices when it comes to holiday shopping.

There are a few models we'd recommend looking at in particular due to their quality, but also the level of discounts they've already seen so far this year. Of course, not all of these scooters will work for you - you'll need to factor mileage, battery life, and weight into your decision. However, predicting this year's prices across some of the biggest names will help us determine how the rest of the market will fall as well.

The first model we'd like to bring to your attention is the Segway Ninebot MAX. That $749.99 MSRP has dipped as far as $520 in previous Black Friday electric scooter deals, but missed out in last year's savings. Low stock and a rush for scooters meant that we only saw it sitting marginally under $700 last year, a rate which has held throughout most of 2022 - until recently. The Ninebot MAX took a dive down to $599 in October, a $150 discount that could return (or even be improved) in November considering the age of this particular model.

If you're after something a little cheaper, the Segway Ninebot F25 might be the way to go. At $569.99 it's still a premium model, but we've seen those prices fall to just $329.99 so far this year. This scooter only hit the shelves in January, so it's its first run at Black Friday, but if you can get pneumatic tyres, a 15.5 mph top speed, and 12.4 mile radius (with a 300W motor no less) at under $300 in November, you'll be very proud indeed.

The Hover-1 Alpha is one of the most popular models on the market and we saw it break past its previous record low last November. The $449.99 / £399.99 scooter was available for $349.99 during a brief flash sale at Best Buy in previous Black Friday electric scooter deals, a position we haven't seen so much of in 2022 but is likely to return once the heat is on. After all, this will be the Alpha's second shot at holiday sales. Then there's also the cheaper Hover-1 Journey, which sailed down to $249.99 back in 2019 (usually $399.99). Yes, that was quite some time ago, but with a slower 14mph speed and rubber tires, this model is going to have to get considerably cheaper to compete in 2022's market. We've seen this model just skirting around that $300 mark over the course of the year.

The GoTrax GXL V2 hits a similar pricing note, starting life at $399.99. This is another 2022 release, so it hasn't seen too many hefty savings so far, but with regular smaller discounts (and often extra coupon savings at amazon), we're confident we'll see some extra movement here come December. So far, the rock bottom price on this model was $369 back in June, but we could see that drip a little further down to $350 for Black Friday electric scooter deals.

Watchlist:

Segway Ninebot MAX | Predicted Price: $749.99 $599

Segway Ninebot F25 | Predicted Price: $569.99 $299 - $329

Hover-1 Alpha | Predicted Price: $449.99 $349

Hover-1 Journey | Predicted Price: $399.99 $279 - $300

GoTrax GXL V2 | Predicted Price: $399.99 $350

What should you look for in an electric scooter?

Choosing the right model for you is going to be essential in finding the best Black Friday electric scooter deals. You can spend some serious cash on these rollers, but if you're spending above your needs that's going to be wasted. Similarly, splashing too little can see you lumped with a set of wheels that can't hack your routine. The two main factors you should consider first are max speed and max range. A scooter battery can only take you so far, after all.

In general the majority of scooters under $300 / £300 can max out at around 15mph for 10 miles, boosting up to $500 / £500 will extend things to up to 20 miles while keeping a similar speed, and premium models reaching past this point will generally hit 20mph speeds for between 20 and 26 miles.

You will also need to check the weight limit of your chosen scooter. Generally, most rides can take between 200lb and 300lb of weight, but there are options over that scale as well. It's important to factor backpacks into this equation as well.

Consider your route too - speed is one thing but acceleration and hill-climbing is another. The majority of cheaper electric scooters will only come packed with a 250W motor, which likely won't see you up the steepest of inclines. If you're going to be powering up hills, we'd recommend looking at models with 300W of power or more. Similarly, a bumpy road may be your nemesis if you don't take a look at your tyres. Pneumatic wheels are falling down the price scale quickly these days, offering a smoother ride for far less cash than we were seeing just last year. Rubber tyres are even cheaper still, but you will need feel those potholes all the more.

