Black Friday board game deals 2021 - here are the deals you should look out for

Yes, this year's Black Friday board game deals are still months away. But the sales event of 2021 will be here before we know it (cue existential crisis in three, two, one...). To help give you an idea of what to look out for when the discounts arrive in full force, we've listed some tips below.

And seriously, getting ahead of the game is a good idea where the Black Friday board game deals are concerned. To begin with, it's the perfect opportunity to grab presents for yourself or your loved ones ahead of Christmas - they'll arrive well before the big day itself, meaning you can all play together during the Holidays. Plus, this sale is a chance to pick up awesome but expensive games for much less than normal. Put off by the price of some of the best board games? Black Friday's your time to strike.

Traditionally kicking off at the end of November, the Black Friday board game deals run for a couple of days at a minimum. They also leave no stone unturned in terms of game type; you can look forward to price cuts on everything from board games for 2 players to the best cooperative board games.

Black Friday board game retailers to watch

What should you look out for when the Black Friday board game deals kick off this year? To start with, board games for families like Pandemic or Catan are almost certainly going to be cheaper than normal. With Black Friday's proximity to the Holiday season, it's worth scooping them up during the sale so that you have something to play with your loved ones during Christmas-time.

We'd recommend keeping a particularly close eye on more expensive board games for adults such as Gloomhaven, too. Because they usually weigh in at over $100/£100, being able to grab them for less is definitely worthwhile - they're excellent but painfully expensive.

No matter what you're looking for, don't wait too long to see if you can get a lower price. Besides the danger of the game selling out, we've seen certain ones leap back up to full price before Black Friday is over in the past.

Looking for some inspiration? Here are a few games we'd suggest watching out for during the Black Friday board game deals.

Naturally, Black Friday board game deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of other gear at massively reduced prices, including Black Friday Lego deals.