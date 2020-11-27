Black Friday anime deals: Save on One Punch Man, Cowboy Bebop, and more

The Black Friday deals are here and anime fans can rejoice! There are some fantastic savings to be made on some brilliant Black Friday anime deals right now. Whether you're looking to get stuck into a new series or re-watch an old favorite, there's a great variety of shows and movies on offer. With everything from stellar anime classics like Cowboy Bebop to more recent series like Tokyo Ghoul, you're sure to find a bargain to suit your tastes.

Right now, for example, you can save yourself $35 on the Jojo's Bizarre Adventure set 1. The limited-edition Blu-Ray comes with reversible character cards and a key art animation booklet that will surely make any Jojo fans' hearts sing. And if you've been holding off on checking out the series, it's a great price tag for a collector's set.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 1 Blu-Ray (Limited Edition): $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

If you know someone who wants to get into the world of anime, there are some great picks on offer that we've put on our list of best anime for beginners. Cowboy Bebop, for example, is an excellent gateway into anime, and it's often lauded as one of the best series. It's also a perfect opportunity to snap up this stellar space-faring adventure for less if you don't have it in your collection.

A line-up of anime movies are also available at a discounted price, with the likes of the recently released My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, as well as the Studio Ghibli classic Only Yesterday, and a very sizeable price drop on the Inuyasha movie collection. The latter box set gets you all four Inuyasha films for under $15. Along with plenty of offers on fantastic series to get stuck into, there's something for everyone.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Set 1 Blu-Ray (Limited Edition) | $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Discover the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for less with a sizeable price reduction on the limited edition Blu-Ray set. Sure to make any Jojo fan or anime collectors' heart soar, this edition includes character cards and a key animation booklet.

View Deal

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series Blu-Ray | $27.31 $20.99 at Amazon

In what is often viewed as one of the best anime series around, Cowboy Bebop takes you to the year 2071 with effortlessly cool hero Spike. With stellar voice acting and a story filled with memorable characters and scenes, it's a great time to add this anime classic to your collection.View Deal

One Punch Man Blu-Ray and DVD Combo pack | $59.99 $26.99 at Amazon

In what is an endlessly entertaining series packed full of its own special kind of humor, You can save over $30 on the One Punch Man combo pack right now. This includes both the Blu-Ray and DVD along with some great collectible extras. View Deal

Inuyasha: The Complete Movie Collection Blu-Ray | $24.98 $14.19 at Amazon

Calling all Inuyasha fans! You can pick up this fantastic Blu-Ray collection that includes all four Inuyasha movies in one set. As the perfect accompaniment to the Inuyasha series, this is a brilliant deal that will cost you less than $15. View Deal

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Blu-Ray | $34.98 $19.96 at Amazon

Heroes Rising only released on Blu-Ray back in October, but it's only been discounted making this is a great opportunity to snap up the movie for a reduced price. A must for My Hero Academia fans, Heroes Rising follows Class 1-A as they visit Nabu Island to do real hero work.View Deal

Tokyo Ghoul: Season One Blu-Ray | $31.32 $24.99 at Amazon

If you've been holding off on watching Tokyo Ghoul or you've just been hoping to add it to your collection, then you're in luck. Right now you can get your hands on the first season for less than $25. View Deal

Only Yesterday Blu-Ray| $16.76 $9.99 at Amazon

Studio Ghibli films don't drop in price significantly very often, so this is definitely worth snapping up. Only yesterday is also absolutely wonderful, with gorgeous animation and a heartwarming story. You can't go wrong at just $9.99. View Deal

Looking for more great deals? Be sure to check out these fantastic Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday gaming deals.