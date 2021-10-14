Black Friday 8K TV deals 2021 - what can we expect

The Black Friday 8K TV deals could be the best way to future-proof your TV setup. These behemoth TVs have been out in the wild long enough now that their tech has become widely accepted as just another TV type to consider, and their prices have fallen too - starting life at a prohibitively, ridiculously, expensive level.

These TVs should, by default, offer the same technical upgrade as the best 4K 120Hz TVs (via HDMI 2.1) and be equal to a lot of the screens vying to be the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, too, such is their capability. And despite no games actually being available to play in 8K, they will one day (probably?) so it's inevitable that 8K TVs will be appearing on best gaming TV guides before long. This means that the upcoming Black Friday 8K TV deals of this year should provide an opportunity to get ahead of the curve for less.

Naturally, it's that specific, mega resolution that does define 8K TVs, but a lot of these panels still share some of the very best tech and image quality that usually sets the best QLED TVs, and best OLED TVs apart from the rest of the crowd.

While some folks will still be keen to dissuade others from going the 8K route, we think it's a viable choice for entertainment, sports, and gaming. The image quality can be breathtaking and a thing to behold, while the tech will have you covered for years to come. I mean, there must be some sort of reason that Sony put '8K' on the PS5 boxes, right? Right? Gaming-focused or not, however, the Black Friday 8K TV deals are going to be worth a look if you're after the very top-tier of TV tech - for less.

When will the Black Friday 8K TV deals start? The best deals are likely to happen on Black Friday itself: Friday, November 26 so this is the date for the calendar and for the reminders on your phone. However, we all know that retailers try and go earlier and earlier to outdo each other, and this will probably be the case again this year, so we think your best bet is to be prepared from late October onwards.

Black Friday 8K TV deals: what we expect to see

Generally, the Black Friday 8K TV deals are the best way to consider a TV of this magnitude every year. Given the leap forward in tech you're getting, and the fact that it's mainly for the future, getting an 8K TV for its lowest price over the course of a year is surely, objectively the best time. As a result, we will see lower than ever prices as retailers try and tempt folks who may be on the fence about coming down to 8K land.

The lowest ever prices on their own, however, are just kind of expected. But, now that the tech is here to stay, manufacturers of 8K TVs are regularly releasing new lines and series alongside their flagship 4K screens. And that's the case this year too: Samsung, LG, and Sony - the three big players - have models from this year's or last year's lines which are riper than ever for the picking. All of these models, particularly Samsung's new NeoQLED 8K TVs, have already been subject to price cuts across the year so we're in for some exquisitely low Black Friday 8K TV deals and prices.

This is also fine news for those slightly older 8K TVs, who fall a little further down the line in terms of 'being contemporary' but remain quality picks. Screens like the Samsung Q700T or Q950TS are very likely to see low prices as the brand looks to its newer models to lead the line henceforth.

As I mention above, though, some 8K TVs are already subject to price cuts, and that could very well include right now! These could be indicators of the direction of travel that next month's Black Friday 8K TV deals are going to go in, and they'll also be a good reference point - and they might even reveal a worthy price right now for you to jump on...

