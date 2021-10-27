Bill Murray reveals he will appear in Ant-Man 3

Bill Murray has revealed he has a role in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a German newspaper (translation via Deadline). "I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project."

He continued: "But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago which I think is damn good."

Peyton Reed directed Bring It On – and is also helming Ant-Man and the Wasp 3.

"So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise… Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie," Murray added. "But I don't think I need that experience a second time."

There's no word yet on who Murray will be playing, and so far details on the Marvel movie are still mostly under wraps. We do know that Paul Rudd is back as the titular Ant-Man, while Evangeline Lilly returns as the Wasp. Jonathan Majors will appear as the villainous Kang the Conqueror after his MCU debut as He Who Remains in the Loki finale.

"The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character," Majors recently told GamesRadar+ of his Ant-Man role. "He's just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It's Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives July 28, 2023. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.