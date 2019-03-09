Big Anthem 1.0.3 update goes live today, here's what you need to know

Anthem has had its fair share of problems since launch, and that’s putting it mildly. There are plenty of improvements we’d like to see , and while it’ll probably be a while until a lot of them take shape, there’s always hope with every update.

Anthem’s global community manager Jesse Anderson posted on the game’s subreddit last night detailing a long list of fixes and additions we’re going to see in the new update, which goes live today (9 March), between 9am - 11am Central Time (1pm and 3pm UK time).

The first major change is the removal of respawn restrictions - that often leave us in a pinch if no other players are able to revive us in a given area. The patch is adding respawn timers to all missions and now bases the timers on the activity a player is in.

Loot drops have also been changed, so players level 30 and over will no longer get

Common (white) and Uncommon (green) drops. A multitude of fixes have also been added across all platforms, along with audio improvements to prevent sound from dropping out.

High level fixes and changes

Respawn restrictions have been removed - Respawn timers are now based on the activity a player is in. Crit-Path, Agent Missions and other non-end game missions now have a respawn timer of 10 seconds. Strongholds, Legendary Contracts, and other end game missions now have a respawn timer of 30 seconds. The respawn timer Freeplay remains unchanged.

While the patch doesn’t appear to address the recent console bricking scare outright, the long list of bug and crash fixes is a very welcome sight.