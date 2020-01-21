The best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors for 2020

If you know what you need and how to be thrifty with your budget, getting one of the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors can be an incredibly shrewd purchase. It potentially enables you to purchase a great monitor, without the full whack of an Nvidia G-Sync premium but still make the most (or near enough) of Nvidia's screen tech at the same time. And you don't have to rely just on us for the information that some FreeSync monitors work with G-Sync - Nvidia themselves tested loads of monitors in order to find out which models work best with its G-Sync adaptive sync technology.

But what's the actual deal with these, the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors? Well, it means you can pick up one of the best graphics cards⁠ from either the Nvidia or AMD family and benefit from super smooth pictures, frame rates and low input lag. Adding one of the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors to your setup allows you to add in the benefits from enabling Nvidia's G-Sync tech too, which is an enormous bonus.

While most of the best gaming monitors are native G-Sync models - and the best 4K monitors for gaming are hard to get the fast refresh rates for - this development and sharing of tech means you don't always have to pay a premium to get the picture-smoothing tech. You can get a full list of G-Sync monitors here at Nvidia's website, but a great place to start your search is right here with our top picks for the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors money can buy right now.

Best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors at a glance

ASUS VG27AQ

AOC G2590FX

Alienware AW2720HF

Samsung C27RG5

Acer Nitro XV273K

The best G-Sync compatible FreeSync

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz (Overclockable to 165Hz) | Weight: 15.9 pounds

Terrific quality to pictures

Great colours and vibrancy

Lovely and smooth

Good settings menu

Some in-game edges have a bit of a blur

Matte finish gives lighter pictures a sheen

The VG27AQ is a really great monitor, that would be at home in other best lists, not just in this niche. It's a great IPS panel that has quality speeds and would be a fine choice for a PC player or console owners - or better, both. It was a joy to play both types of systems on that it'd really suit a multi-monitor and multi-device/system setup.

in my ASUS VG27AQ review I was impressed by basically all it offered; it is exceptionally versatile and turned its hand to anything. The slight downsides of a little haze and sheen here and there are just that - slight. The rest of what the VG27AQ offers easily makes this the best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor going right now.

AOC G2590FX

A tremendous budget G-Sync compatible FreeSync option

Screen size: 24.5-inch | Panel type: TN | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 9.26 lbs

Excellent color range

Super slim bezel

Sub-par viewing angles

Despite being 'just' a TN panel the AOC G2590FX is a super affordable entry point into high frame rate gaming on an almost bezel-less screen. The loss of viewing angle and really rich colors that a TN panel can give you is compensated by a lightning refresh rate of 144Hz and a zippy 1ms response time. This 25-inch monitor can show off frames fast as your GPU can squeeze them out, no jaggies or input lag permitted, especially as it's got that sweet G-Sync compatibility.

Alienware AW2720HF

A premium option from a premium manufacturer

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Weight: 28.24 lbs

Great design

Very fast refresh rateGreat all-round specs

'Only' 1080p

This is a great monitor if your budget is in the $400 / £400 range. Alienware's 27-inch model is a thing of beauty on the outside, with a stylish design that we've come to know from Dell's gaming wing, and a gaming beast on the inside. A 1080p IPS panel that offers a lightning-quick 1ms response time and an astonishing 240Hz refresh rate all combine to make a great gaming monitor that would be a great fit for any player. I suppose if we're being picky, it would be even better to have all those specs at a 1440p resolution but that would certainly bump the cost up by a fair chunk. A fine monitor from a good manufacturer that oozes quality and style.

Samsung C27RG5

Best curved G-Sync compatible monitor

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: VA | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (at 1500R) | Response time: 4ms | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Weight: 10.14 lbs

Glorious curved panel

Quality gaming speeds

Only a VA panel

This is probably the best curved specimen you can get in the G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor niche. It's a great looking thing, and if you're in the market for any form of quality curved screen (or two!) then this is a fine contender from a trusted screen maker. Where speeds can sometimes be affected by a curved panel, the C27RG5 offer a blistering 240Hz refresh rate along with a 4ms response time. Apply those to a 27-inch, 1080p 1500R monitor and you'll have some of the fastest and smoothest images available on a gaming monitor, and some of the crispest, utilising Samsung's excellent in displays.

Extending their expertise in TVs to gaming monitors, Samsung have created a glorious gaming monitor that will enhance your immersion in games very nicely indeed. Curved monitors seem to draw you in very pleasingly, just by their design and the C27RG5 is no different.

Acer Nitro XV273K

The best 4K pick

Screen size: 27-inch | Panel type: IPS | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Weight: 14.5 lbs

4K resolution!

Premium compilation of specs

A bit pricey

As you can imagine a lovely 4K resolution on a monitor oozing quality gaming specs does bump up the price a bit. However, the Acer Nitro XV273K and its specs do go a long way to justify the price tag, and it's a worthwhile investment if you want the biggest resolution in this niche of gaming monitor. Its a tremendous 4K HDR IPS-panel monitor that's G-Sync compatible - an excellent start. This is then reinforced by the particulars of the aforementioned gaming specs in the form of a a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Neither of which are easy on a 4K panel. All that, and it is from a reputable maker of quality gaming monitors, a great option.