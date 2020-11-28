Best Cyber Monday bargain deals under $100

There are too many Cyber Monday gaming deals to count, and with a new console generation still hot off the press, many of this year's most popular products have seen relatively minor discounts. There are still big savings to be had, however, and many price drops have driven some great products below the fabled $100 line. We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals under $100 so that you can save as much as possible while the sales are still hot.

WD 2TB Game Drive | $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

If you want to expand the storage on your PS4, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X, look no further than this excellent external USB 3.0 external hard drive. With a $20 discount, it's a steal. Just note that you can't store PS5 games on this drive, nor can you play Xbox Series X games from it. View Deal

Samsung T7 500GB External SSD | $110 $79.99 at Amazon

Samsung drives rank are first-draft picks for our storage recommendations, and for well under a hundred bucks you can get yourself this nifty portable SSD. Blue finish not doing it for you? You can also get it in red or gray for the same price, saving $30.View Deal

Western Digital 1TB Blue SN 550 | $124.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Speaking of SSDs: if you're hankering for a drive upgrade for your gaming PC, this incredibly well-reviewed drive from Western Digital has dropped below $100 for Cyber Monday. With 1TB of storage that runs 4x faster than Western Digital's SATA SSDs, this is well worth it. View Deal

Logitech G533 Gaming Headset | $149.99 $66.00 at Amazon

Let's get away from drives for a minute to talk about a smoking headset deal. At 56% off, Logitech's G533 is an unmissable luxury headset. You're saving more than you're spending here, and this wireless model is one of Logitech's finest. View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse| $100 $69.99 at Amazon

PC gamers can also benefit from a great selection of discounts on Razer peripherals, like this Razer Naga Trinity mouse. This thing goes up to 16,000 DPI, and its interchangeable side plate comes with multiple button configurations, so you can be set up perfectly no matter what game you're playing.View Deal

Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse | $100 $69.99 at Razer

The Mamba is another popular Razer mouse, and it's got the same discount running. You can squeeze 50 hours of battery out of this wireless rodent, and it's got a wonderfully ergonomic design that ditches the Naga's many buttons. A great deal at not-even 70 dollars.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate | $130 $99.99 at Razer

The Razer Kraken just barely squeaks under the $100 line with this discount, and good thing too, because it's a terrific member of the Razer family. The Ultimate variant has 50mm custom-tuned drivers with THX Spatial Audio to give you an unparalleled audio experience that builds on the Kraken pedigree.View Deal

Dungeons and Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.99 at Amazon US

To close things out, here's a fantastic deal on the definitive tabletop game. This is the big mama of DND starter kits: three core rulebooks - the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual - plus special foil covers and a slipcase. You're also getting a Dungeon Master screen, and for a massive $78 off, you won't want to re-roll this deal.

View Deal

For more great deals, stay on top of our Cyber Monday deals 2020 feed. When the sales get started, it'll be stuffed with the very best reductions and discounts. You can also check out the best Cyber Monday Lego deals, Cyber Monday gaming laptop offers, and Cyber Monday board game deals via our dedicated guides.