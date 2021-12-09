The best Christmas sales for gamers in 2021

Even though Black Friday is in the rear-view mirror, that doesn't mean you can't find bargains during Christmas sales for gamers. In fact, this is one of the best times of year to be hunting for discounts - most stores are offering sizable price cuts ahead of the Holiday season. Left your present-buying a bit late? Looking for a cheeky self-gift? Now's your chance to strike.

With that in mind, we've been working down the deal-mines to bring you the best Christmas sales for gamers. You'll find these below, and they span everything from the best PlayStation headsets to the best board games . If you missed the offers in November (or want Christmas gifts for gamers), this is your last chance to save before 2022 arrives.

Those reductions are just the tip of the iceberg, too. More Christmas sales for gamers will be coming in the days ahead, so be sure to check in on this page now and then - our discount hunting elves are on-hand to update it with more deals as the Holidays march on.

Best Christmas sales for gamers - PS5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save 33% - This is a cracking deal on what is a very new (and excellent) game. Although it was cheaper during the Black Friday sale, the offer is still aggressively reasonable. Particularly because there's a lot of fun to be had in a single-player campaign that is arguably as good as the movies that inspired it.



UK deal - £59.99 £54.99 at Argos



Far Cry 6 (PS5) | $59.99 Far Cry 6 (PS5) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - If you missed the latest Far Cry when it launched earlier this year, now's your chance to rectify that. It's only five dollars off its lowest price, so you're getting a lot of bang for buck with this chaotic open-world extraveganza.



UK price - £49.99 £46.99 at Amazon



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save 28% - This PlayStation exclusive was amongst the best games to release this year, so getting it for a good chunk of change less isn't an opportunity to miss if you're in need of a fun, family-friendly cartoon adventure.



UK deal - £69.99 £44.85 at Base



Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - Having dropped in price during November and stayed there ever since, this entry-level BlackShark headset is a great solution if you were looking for an affordable (but still good) headset for your console. It's compatible with practically everything, too.



UK price - £59.99 £49.98 at Amazon



WD SN850 SSD (1TB, with Heatsink) | $269.99 WD SN850 SSD (1TB, with Heatsink) | $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save 25% - In terms of ridiculous discounts, this one takes the cake. You're getting $70 off one of our top recommendations for PS5 SSDs, so don't miss an opportunity to boost your console's memory for less.



UK deals - £357.99 £230.46 at Amazon



Best Christmas sales for gamers - Xbox

Call of Duty: Vanguard | $69.99 Call of Duty: Vanguard | $69.99 $53 at Walmart

Save 24% - The latest Call of Duty game has had a slight drop for the Christmas sales. Because the single-player campaign is an excellent companion to the already-great multiplayer mode (and CoD tends to hold its price), it's worth grabbing even if it isn't the biggest discount on this page.



UK deal - £64.99 £57.05 at Amazon



Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox) | $59.99 Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox) | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save 33% - You really can't argue with a discount like that, especially when it's on a game that's so critically acclaimed. Seeing as this one took us all by surprise with its high quality, don't miss the chance to try it for less.



UK deal - £59.99 £53.12 at Amazon



Madden NFL 22 (Xbox) | $69.99 Madden NFL 22 (Xbox) | $69.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Save 62% - OK, so that price drop is absurd. More than half off the latest Madden? It's a Christmas miracle! Take advantage of the discount while it lasts. As we said in our Madden NFL 22 review, the team-building mechanics have never been more fun.



UK price - £69.99 £53.43 at Amazon



Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - As a cheaper but still quality version of the standout BlackShark V2, the X is perfect if you want to enhance your gaming experience without breaking the bank. This one's compatible with most platforms as well, so you're not limited to using it on Xbox.



UK price - £59.99 £49.98 at Amazon



WD Black 950 (500GB) | $179.99 WD Black 950 (500GB) | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save 27% - Thanks to a saving of $50, this external hard drive is actually cheaper now than it was during the Black Friday sale. And despite being just 500GB, it's still exceptionally fast and reliable enough to be worthy of your attention.



UK price - £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon



Christmas sales for gamers - Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save 16% - Looking for a great game to play over the Holiday season with your family? It's Mario Kart. This multiplayer favorite always goes down a storm when played on the big screen, and everyone can get involved thanks to its accessible controls.



UK price - £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save 33% - If you're looking for one of the best games on the Switch, you've found it. This Legend of Zelda is an exceptional fantasy adventure that throws you into an open-world of monsters, ruined temples to solve, and gorgeous landmarks to explore. Seriously, Breath of the Wild is Nintendo on its A-game.



UK price - £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 $40.99 at Best Buy

Save 31% - Another multiplayer favorite, this revamped take on the side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. formula is a real delight that's easy to get into but tricky to master thanks to tough levels the further you go.



UK price - $39.99 £36.99 at Currys



Razer Barracuda X | $99.99 Razer Barracuda X | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is comfortably our favorite gaming headset on Switch. As well as being very comfortable, it has excellent sound balance, wireless capabilities, and a surprising affinity for playing music if you want a change of pace. Highly recommended.



UK price - £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon



SanDisk SD Card (128GB) | $24.99 SanDisk SD Card (128GB) | $24.99 $17.29 at Amazon

Save 20% - You don't need anything fancy if you want to boost your Switch console's memory; this entry from SanDisk will more than do the trick, and it's even cheaper than normal in the Christmas sales. A bargain.



UK price - £19.99 £17.19 at Amazon



Christmas sales for gamers - PC & laptops

HP Pavilion (GTX 1650) | $879.99 HP Pavilion (GTX 1650) | $879.99 $745.42 at Amazon

Save 15% - Looking for an entry-level gaming laptop in the Christmas sales for gamers? This option from HP will allow you play most games at mid to high settings with no trouble, so it's a bargain at $134 less than normal.



Features: Intel Core i5-9300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen



Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,099.99 Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save 18% - Thanks to a very respectable 3050 Ti graphics card and more than enough RAM thanks to 16GB of the stuff under the hood, this is a very eye-catching deal if you want to future-proof yourself without spending the earth on a gaming laptop.



Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen



MSI GS66 (RTX 3060) | $1,699.99 MSI GS66 (RTX 3060) | $1,699.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save 11% - Even though this option from MSI is a little more expensive, it more than makes up for the extra cost thanks to a wildly powerful 3060 graphics card, a responsive 240Hz display, and a very weighty 1TB storage option. This is a premium machine but doesn't require a premium price.



Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 240Hz Full HD screen



iBuyPower Slate Mono (1050 Ti) | $899.99 iBuyPower Slate Mono (1050 Ti) | $899.99 $799.99 at Newegg

Save 11% - This might be a basic starter PC so far as the graphics card goes, but there's plenty of room to chop and change components further down the line. A good call if you want to give yourself options without spending too much.



Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD



ABS Master (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,699.99 ABS Master (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,699.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg

Save 11% - Hoping to pick up a gaming PC that'll hold its own in the years to come? This offer on a pre-built rig for the Christmas sales gets you a superb graphics card to go with a very competent processor, not to mention a massive SSD for more storage space.



Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD



Christmas sales for gamers - board games & tabletop RPGs

Mysterium | $54.99 Mysterium | $54.99 $23.66 at Amazon (with coupon)

Save 56% - Want a great co-op board game to play with friends or family over the Holiday season? Mysterium is one of the best there is thanks to a unique setup where players try to help a ghost solve their own murder. Just remember to hit the coupon tick box beneath the price for the full discount.



UK deal - £72.62 £34.49 at Amazon



Gloomhaven | $139.99 Gloomhaven | $139.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save 39% - Few games have created as much buzz as this one over the past few years, so being able to get $55 off in time for the Christmas sales isn't an opportunity to be missed. Especially because this is its lowest ever price.



UK deal - £149.99 £104.17 at Amazon



Pandemic | $44.99 Pandemic | $44.99 $21.92 at Amazon

Save 51% - It may seem a little on the nose these days, but Pandemic remains one of the top board games out there right now thanks to fantastic co-op gameplay that emphasises teamwork. It's a must-have.



UK deal - £33.32 £17.95 at Amazon



Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set | $19.99 Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set | $19.99 $8.70 at Amazon

Save 56% - Ever fancied diving into Dungeons & Dragons? The Starter Set has seen a massive reduction for the Christmas sales, and this is almost its lowest ever price. Because it comes packed with pre-made player sheets and a ready-made adventure for you to run, it has everything needed to go on your first adventure.



UK deals - £19.99 at Amazon (no discount)



Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit | $24.99 Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit | $24.99 $15.49 at Amazon

Save 38% - If you're hoping to take on your second D&D adventure or are looking for something a little less prescriptive than the Starter Set, the Essentials Kit is a great choice. Its storyline is much more flexible, and characters can tackle quests in whatever order they want.



UK deal - £24.99 £20 at Amazon



Christmas sales: FAQ

When will Christmas sales begin? Look out, folks - the Christmas sales have already started. Holiday discounts are already well under way, and most retailers are getting in on the action right now. While better offers might appear in the immediate runup to Xmas, the current slate of deals are pretty good anyway. In all likelihood, these will then be rebranded as Boxing Day sales for gamers once Christmas itself is out of the way. That'll be your last chance to save some cash ahead of the New Year.

Should you wait for Boxing Day or January sales instead? While there are going to be some head-turning reductions in this year's Boxing Day sales and in January, they probably won't be much better than the current Christmas sales (in most cases, they're actually the same offers with a new banner pasted over the top). If you see something you like now, don't hesitate to pick it up as a result.

