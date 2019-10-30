Bayonetta celebrates its 10th birthday with a contest and prizes

Bayonetta released exactly 10 years ago this Tuesday in Japan, and Platinum Games wants to celebrate with you with a friendly contest. The rules are very simple; follow Platinum on Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #bayonetta10th along with a post about Bayonetta. You'll have until November 19 at 8am PT / 4pm BST to participate and potentially win one of the contest's many prizes.

From the sound of it, pretty much any Instagram or Twitter post related to the Bayonetta franchise, and with the right hashtag, qualifies you for the contest. "Post your favorite screenshot, share your favorite moment, scribble a character, do some cosplay! Let’s all take this month to look back on our favorite Bayonetta memories." Platinum says you can post as many entries as you want during the contest period, and that even a text post about your favorite experience playing Bayonetta applies.

Four first prize winners will get the Bayonetta Climax edition, which bundles together Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 in a special box with some stickers and cards. 16 second prize winners will get a Bayonetta acrylic figurine and a t-shirt/folder set designed by Bayonetta artist Mari Shimazaki. 20 third prize winners get only the t-shirt/folder set, and 60 fourth prize winners get just the folder.

The Bayonetta 10th anniversary contest is live now, and winners will be announced on the Platinum Games blog sometime around late November/early December. Check out the blog post for the complete list of rules and regulations.