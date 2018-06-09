Battlefield 5 confirms battle royale mode "reimagined for Battlefield"

I know, right? Who saw that coming? DICE has confirmed a Battlefield 5 battle royal mode will be part of this year's game, promising the mode will be 'reimagined for Battlefield’.

We won't be hearing much until later in the year apparently, according to the reveal at the EA E3 2018 press conference. But the studio has promised that the mode will be "reimagined with the core pillars of destruction, team play, and vehicles" in a tweet on the new Battlefield 5 battle royale mode:

Royale is coming to #Battlefield V, reimagined with the core pillars of destruction, team play, and vehicles. It will be unlike anything you’ve played before, and we’ll have more to talk about later this year.Watch the EA PLAY #Battlefield V livestream: https://t.co/heygNXz18W pic.twitter.com/eza6YLRarxJune 9, 2018

It's obviously the year for battle royale modes as Fortnite continues to dominate the world and dance moves alike - especially with the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 battle royale mode providing direct competition on the triple A shooter bandwagon jumping.

What will be interesting is how the very team based systems of Battlefield 5 - the vehicles and so on - will translate to the last man standing of battle royale. Of all the shooters planning to make the jump, Battlefield 5 is potentially the most reliant on people working together. We could maybe find more at either the Sony or Xbox E3 2017 conferences but by the sounds of the reveal it'll be a surprise for later.