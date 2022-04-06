New Barry season 3 trailer suggests a second chance might be out of reach

A new Barry season 3 trailer is here, and it suggests a second chance might be out of reach for Bill Hader's titular hitman turned actor.

The clip follows the first teaser trailer for the new episodes, and is focused on the fallout of the season 2 finale, which saw Henry Winkler's Gene Cousineau discover the body of his girlfriend Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), and learn from Stephen Root's Fuches that Barry is responsible for her death.

The trailer reveals that Cousineau has shut down his acting classes – and a meeting between him and Barry looks particularly tense. We hear Barry saying "everybody deserves a second chance" – and a reminder from Anthony Carrigan's NoHo Hank that "forgiveness is something that has to be earned."

Barry season 3 will see Hader's character trying to leave his life as a hitman behind, but it's not going to be easy – and considering at one point in the trailer he screams "if I don't do this, I don't live!" we can assume he won't be completely finished with violence in this season.

Meanwhile, Sarah Goldberg's Sally Reed seems to be forging a successful career in acting, and some new characters are on the scene.

The new season of the HBO series will arrive this April 24, which is almost three years since season 2 finished – the pandemic shut down production back in March 2020. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, and Hader himself directed the first two.

