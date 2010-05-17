Bardem backs refugee documentary

Cannes 2010 - Javier Bardem will produce and narrate feature documentary Oulad Lemzun (Sons Of The Clouds ), which focuses on Western Sahara's geopolitical climate.

In the director's chair will be Alvaro Longoria, who exec produced Steven Soderbergh's Che .

Bardem describes the project as an "attempt to analyse the political and economical interest behind a geopolitical chess game" which has resulted in Western Sahara remaining a colony, and left almost 200,000 people living in refugee camps.

Longoria, meanwhile, told Variety that their objective is to "illustrate, explain and expose this unknown story in a neutral way...and leaving the final judgement to the audience."

The film is now in pre-production and is shaping up to be an impressively globe-trotting affair, with shooting set for Western Sahara, Algeria, Spain and the US among other locations.

All profits made will go towards an NGO to help children in Western Sahara.

Bardem leads Alejandro González Iñárritu's new drama, Buitiful , playing In Competition at Cannes this year.