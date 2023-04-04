Barbie cast reveal is full of surprises, cool outfits, and impossibly deep lore

The first look at the entire cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie is here – and we can't get over the deep cuts.

Though Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are top-billed as the original Barbie and Ken, the film has an ensemble cast full of other iterations – including some Barbies and Kens who have been long-forgotten or discontinued.

The plastic cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion) as Ken, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Ken, Scott Evans (One Life to Live) as Ken, Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) as Ken, Hari Nef (Transparent) as doctor Barbie, Emma Mackey (Sex Education) as physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women) as judge Barbie, Sharon Rooney (Dumbo) as lawyer Barbie, Issa Rae (Insecure) as president Barbie, Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) as diplomat Barbie, Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick...Boom!) as author Barbie, Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as gymnast Barbie, and Ritu Arya (Red Notice) as journalist Barbie.

Rounding out the cast of humans is America Ferrera (Superstore), Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle), Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou, and Will Ferrell as a CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

Following rumors of her being cast, Dua Lipa was officially announced as mermaid Barbie. John Cena has been added to the cast and is rumored to play the merman counterpart to Dua Lipa's Barbie. Emerald Fennell plays Midge, a pregnant Barbie that was first introduced in 1963. Michael Cera is set to play Allan, a friend of Ken's who was introduced in 1964 and quickly discontinued.

Barbie arrives on the big screen on July 21, 2023. You can watch the trailer here. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting movie release dates coming our way in the new year.