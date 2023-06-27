Margot Robbie says there have been conversations about Barbie 2

Barbie may not have hit theaters yet, but the movie has certainly been making a pink-hued splash on the world, from a DreamHouse AirBnB to Ken actor Ryan Gosling singing an '80s power ballad for the soundtrack. It's no surprise, then, that talk has already turned to a sequel.

According to Time , the movie's star Margot Robbie, who's playing the titular doll, has been involved in conversations about potential sequels but nothing is set in stone yet. "It could go a million different directions from this point," the actor told the publication, seeming a little reticent about the prospect. "But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels." It's also no surprise that Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz is enthusiastic about the possibility of "more Barbie movies."

The film, directed and co-written by Lady Bird and Little Women helmer Greta Gerwig, will see Barbie have an existential crisis that results in saying goodbye to Barbie Land to take on the real world – with Ken in tow. A sequel, then, could see Barbie's further adventures in our world, or maybe a return to Barbie Land with her newfound knowledge of humanity.

Alongside Robbie and Gosling, the movie's stacked ensemble cast includes Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Ritu Arya, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie arrives on the big screen on July 21. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.