Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb – and you can book a one-night stay for FREE. According to the listing, the hot-pink, three-storey mansion is opening up to the public on July 21 and July 22 in honor of the new fantasy comedy hitting cinemas.

So, the concept is, in keeping with the movie's plot, Margot Robbie's Barbie is away for those two nights, and Ryan Gosling's Ken has taken over. "I've decked out the place with a little more… well, me! I'm more than just beach," the listing's description reads. "My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games, and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included."

The stays will be free of charge because, according to an Airbnb press release, "Ken couldn't figure out how to put a price on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse."

There is bit of a catch, though... While it'll technically cost you nothing to sleepover at the DreamHouse, booking – which opens on at 10am PT on Monday, July 17 – will be on a first come, first served basis, and with only two guests allowed per night, it's sure to be competitive. Guests are responsible for making their own way to and from Malibu.

(Image credit: Mattel/Airbnb)

"Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children," the post continues. "Save the Children provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries to build girls' confidence and help them excel in school – ensuring everyone has equal opportunity to achieve success."

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie sees Barbie booted out of Barbie Land for not fitting the mold of what a typical Barbie should be. In the real world, the plastic gal sets out to discover what true happiness is – and finds her independence along the way. Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell round out the supporting cast.

Barbie releases on July 21. In the meantime, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way in 2023 and beyond.