A Barbenheimer movie is actually being made (with the worst tagline ever)

A Barbenheimer spoof movie is in the works – and it may have the worst tagline you'll read this year.

Per JoBlo , the film's official synopsis reads: "Deep within Dollsville, a group of fed-up female dolls – led by the brilliant Dr. Barbenheimer – build an atomic bomb. Their mission? To bring down the patriarchy once and for all! But as the battle of the sexes swells, will Barbenheimer and her bevy of beauties end up blowing up more than they bargained for? Comedy, drama, action and Armageddon erupt in Full Moon's latest freaked out fantasy film, 'Barbenheimer!'"

The movie, which is being produced by B-movie royalty Charles Band's production company Full Moon, is currently eyeing a Christmas 2023 release. Oh, and that tagline we mentioned earlier? 'D-cup, A-bomb.'

'Barbenheimer' was a term coined in the run-up to two of this year's biggest movie releases, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which were released on the same day in July. Many moviegoers did an unlikely double bill of the two features, and the portmanteau took off online. Band is taking it one step further, though.

He's well-known for his spoof offerings, particularly in the horror-comedy genre. His other work includes The Gingerdead Man and Evil Bong (and a follow-up crossover movie, Gingerdead Man vs. Evil Bong).

