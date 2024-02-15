Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 didn't arrive on Valentine's Day like everyone expected, and players are in shambles

Baldur's Gate 3's steamy new patch 6 didn't drop yesterday on Valentine's Day, and now its players are in shambles.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6's big new feature is lovely new smooching animations for its characters. We've seen new animations of Shadowheart and Lae'zel kissing, and Gale being incredibly submissive for Astarion. Because of this, players thought Larian was push out the new patch for Valentine's Day, which would've been a pretty appropriate occasion for the new update.

Take the tweet below, for example. Larian had a bit of fun with someone speculating that patch 6 would drop on Valentine's Day, insisting that now they weren't going to do it, because the whole surprise had been ruined. There were a lot of others on Twitter eagerly anticipating the new patch on the date.

pic.twitter.com/bizPXCn2p8February 9, 2024 See more

Now that Valentine's Day has come and gone with no patch 6, players are looking back on that tweet above with love. "The amount of snickering and snorting in their office today was probably off the charts," reads one comment on the Baldur's Gate 3-dedicated subreddit. "Damn he on his Durge play through right now," reads another comment referencing whoever's running Larian's social media.

Honestly though, it's been a great time for everyone - the anticipation for the new patch is through the roof, and Larian is having a grand time teasing its fanbase in the process. I can't remember the last time a game's fans were this amped up for patches, but then again, this is kissing and romancing we're talking about.

Read up on our Baldur's Gate 3 romances guide for a complete overview of who you can smooch, and how.