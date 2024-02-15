Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 didn't arrive on Valentine's Day like everyone expected, and players are in shambles

By Hirun Cryer
published

Sorry, no new smooches for Valentine's Day

Baldur's Gate 3 romance
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3's steamy new patch 6 didn't drop yesterday on Valentine's Day, and now its players are in shambles.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6's big new feature is lovely new smooching animations for its characters. We've seen new animations of Shadowheart and Lae'zel kissing, and Gale being incredibly submissive for Astarion. Because of this, players thought Larian was push out the new patch for Valentine's Day, which would've been a pretty appropriate occasion for the new update.

Take the tweet below, for example. Larian had a bit of fun with someone speculating that patch 6 would drop on Valentine's Day, insisting that now they weren't going to do it, because the whole surprise had been ruined. There were a lot of others on Twitter eagerly anticipating the new patch on the date.

See more

Now that Valentine's Day has come and gone with no patch 6, players are looking back on that tweet above with love. "The amount of snickering and snorting in their office today was probably off the charts," reads one comment on the Baldur's Gate 3-dedicated subreddit. "Damn he on his Durge play through right now," reads another comment referencing whoever's running Larian's social media.

They were true to their word (I love them) from r/BaldursGate3

Honestly though, it's been a great time for everyone - the anticipation for the new patch is through the roof, and Larian is having a grand time teasing its fanbase in the process. I can't remember the last time a game's fans were this amped up for patches, but then again, this is kissing and romancing we're talking about.

Read up on our Baldur's Gate 3 romances guide for a complete overview of who you can smooch, and how.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.