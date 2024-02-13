Baldur's Gate 3 dev shows off Patch 6's new kissing animations with steamy smooch between Shadowheart and Lae'zel

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 arrives this week, adding "improved smooches" to the acclaimed RPG, and Larian has kindly given us an advance look with a short clip showcasing Shadowheart's new kissing animation.

The video posted on Twitter by the developer shows the Shar-worshiping cleric trying out her new moves on none other than Lae'zel, which makes a nice change from the constant bickering the two are famous for. It's all rather passionate and dramatic, too. "I suppose you've earned it," Shadowheart says in a teasing tone before grabbing the Githyanki warrior and circling around her before going in for a steamy and rather lengthy kiss.

I suppose you've earned it 😏

Naturally, Baldur's Gate 3 fans are beyond excited, with many planning another playthrough just for the improved kisses. "Right time to start again and romance Shadowheart again," one says in the comments. "Such a mysterious kiss for one mysterious girl! Love the creativity," says another. A third write, "You're making it impossible for me to play another game," which was playfully met with a "Whoopsies" from Larian.

Of course, Patch 6 isn't all about the new and improved smooches. According to the developer, it's a "hefty one" that will also come with new Legendary Actions in the tough-as-nails Honor Mode, as well as new camp idle animations, and a plethora of bug fixes. There's no release date for Patch 6 as of yet, but given that it's heavy on the romance, Larian could be planning on it being a Valentine's Day gift for us all.

