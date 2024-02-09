Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 is coming in hot next week with "improved smooches"

Baldur's Gate 3 is getting some better kissing animations for improved smooching next week.

Larian has announced that Baldur's Gate 3 patch 6 is on next week's menu across all platforms. The headline feature for the new patch, you ask? Why, improved kissing animations for even better smooching with your romantic partners in Faerun, of course.

Love is in the air in Faerûn, and we've made improvements to locking lips with your romantic partner!Releasing next week, Patch 6 includes improved smooches, new camp idle animations, new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, and plenty of bug fixes 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/z0tgqaMaQFFebruary 9, 2024 See more

From the sounds of things, these improved kissing animations should be effective with all available romance partners in Baldur's Gate 3, not just Astarion and Halsin (as shown above). If you haven't spent quite enough quality time with a romantic partner (or two) in Baldur's Gate 3, this is the perfect excuse to do so.

Elsewhere, there'll be new Legendary Actions in the devilishly difficulty Honor Mode, as well as "plenty" of bug fixes. Those new Legendary Actions should be music to the ears of those who have been struggling to get through Baldur's Gate 3's 'permadeath' difficulty mode over the past few months, although it'll be interesting to see just how heavily they impact the mode.

The full patch is apparently a "hefty one," as Larian writes in another tweet, so the full patch notes will eventually be shared online closer to the actual launch of the update. It sounds like there'll hopefully be more features in the new patch, or at least a pretty long list of bugs to quash.

Speaking of very horny people: Baldur's Gate 3's Sex% speedrun is alive and kicking once again, thanks to one genius player who swapped out Lae'zel for Minthara. Larian sadly (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) tweaked Lae'zel's romance requirements, which made a previous speedrun redundant, so one speedrunner turned to Minthara for a quick hook-up. Hey, the more you know.

Also, if you didn't already know, the Baldur's Gate 3 speedrun record now stands at under 20 minutes, thanks to a 10,000-pound bear named Shadowheart.